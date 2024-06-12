BBC Breakfast forced off air after technical glitch as show starts left production team in shambles
Production bosses were left scrambling for a fix after a technical glitch brought BBC Breakfast to a standstill.
The flagship morning show was struck by problems almost immediately after going live yesterday (June 11). As Jon Kay and Sally Nugent prepared to open the show, viewers watched the BBC One introduction to the show, followed by a frozen screen. The theme tune to BBC Breakfast played in the background for almost a minute while everyone sat waiting for something to happen.
When the show did finally appear on screen, the presenters sought to continue as if nothing had happened, with Kay introducing the show before Nugent read out the morning’s news headlines. Nugent has been on the show since 2021, with Kay joining the team the following year.
BBC Breakfast airs every day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6am.
