BBC Breakfast was brought to an sudden halt this morning by the hosts - who had to deliver the sad news that a guest has been given just three months to live.

Viewers who were watching the early morning news programme today (Sunday August 31) were saddened to learn that a contributor has been told he has just weeks to live.

Roger Johnson paused the show and shared that someone he'd grown close to after meeting through the show has been given a devastating prognosis.

He and co-host Rachel Burden then take a paused the show to talk about BBC Breakfast guest Warwick Smith, who has been diagnosed with throat cancer which has recently returned.

At first, he was given him six months to live but now he has been told by doctors he actually has three months left. Roger and Rachel told viewers, however, that despite this tragic update, Warwick remains determined not to allow his condition to derail his ambitious fundraising goal.

Rachel began the segment by explaining: "Back in 2022, Warwick Smith was told he had throat cancer and was given six months to live. Now, since then, he's raised almost £70,000 for cancer charities," reports the Mirror.

Roger went on: “Now, Warwick has been in touch with me quite a lot over the years. He sends me emails, and last month, he emailed me to say that the cancer had returned. It's in his ribs, his spine, his right lung, his liver, and in his brain.

"This time, he's been given three months to live. However, he wanted to do a 10k for Macmillan Cancer Support, which is pretty impressive.

"He couldn't do it in one go. He's just not healthy enough and just can't manage it. However, he set out to complete it in three separate stints, and earlier this week, I was there as he finished his final lap of his local lake."

In the emotional footage that followed Warwick told Roger: "I don't want to fester and fade away. I know I have got to keep moving, to keep active, to keep going."

In a voiceover over the top of a clip of Warwick going out for a walk, Roger said: "It's some defiance from a man who's been given weeks to live, but this 67-year-old is a fighter, day by day, one step at a time, he keeps defying the odds."

He went on: “Warwick waited three months for the scan, which found his throat cancer. His brother had died from it. Now he's helped to purchase handheld scanners, which will revolutionise diagnosis in the future. Last week he got to see them."

In another clip Warwick told Roger: “I've had a good life, and I think I'm doing something good. I just wanted to leave something good behind."