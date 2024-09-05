The BBC Two comedy Alma's Not Normal has been cancelled and will not return for a third series, its creator, writer, and star Sophie Willan has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to end the show comes despite its popularity and critical acclaim, with a one-off Christmas special in development to serve as the final episode.

In an emotional statement, Sophie said: "I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the show. People seem to really love and relate to the Nuthalls, which means a lot, and to get the chance to continue that story is beyond what I could have hoped for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "That on the back of the awards we’ve received is a bit mind-blowing if I’m honest. To be recognised by BAFTA, Broadcast Awards, The Royal Television Society, peers, and our audience in such a way is a real honour...I’m thrilled to get back in the writing room to see where Alma’s journey takes us next."

Alma's Not Normal's cast (from left): Jim (Nicolas Asbury), Alma (Sophie Willan), Lin (Siobhan Finneran) Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne) | BBC / Expectation / Matt Squire

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, praised the series, saying: "We couldn’t be prouder to commission the Award-winning Alma’s Not Normal for a second series. It’s a privilege to work with Sophie and her brilliantly bold and original comedy brain. Sophie embodies everything that you can achieve with the unique opportunities BBC Comedy can offer exciting new voices."

The first series of Alma’s Not Normal is available on BBC iPlayer, with the second series set to air this autumn. The cancellation follows another recent decision by the BBC to pull the plug on Henpocalypse!, a show that featured Danny Dyer in a memorable cameo role. Despite a strong start with nearly a million viewers, the show failed to retain its audience.