TV guide for Christmas Day on BBC One with Doctor Who special and Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Christmas Day TV guide 2023 includes Doctor Who, Tabby McTat and the King's Speech

The full BBC TV guide for Christmas Day has not yet been revealed, several major releases are coming on the big day. These are the films and TV shows that are airing on the BBC on Christmas Day:

Tabby McTat

Tabby McTat is the latest BBC animation based on a story by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It is adapted from the 2009 children’s book of the same name and follows the friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker, who work together to earn their living on the streets of London.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The short film stars Jodie Whittaker, Rob Brydon, and Sope Dirisu, and continues the BBC’s tradition of adapting Donaldson’s works - last year it was The Smeds and the Smoos. Tabby McTat will air on Christmas Day and is expected to be broadcast on BBC One before the King’s Speech.

BBC Christmas Day TV guide 2023 includes Doctor Who, Tabby McTat and the King's Speech

The King’s Speech

The 2023 King’s Christmas Day speech will be the second such event since Charles became the British monarch in September 2022. Last year he paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of his faith in humanity. This year he is likely to discuss issues which have affected the UK over the last 12 months and look ahead to 2024. The King’s Speech will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two at 3pm.

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Following the three 60th anniversary specials, the Christmas Day Doctor Who episode will be the first full episode to feature Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the 15th Doctor following David Tennant’s turn as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord.

The episode, called The Church on Ruby Road, will also star Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s sidekick Ruby Sunday, Bonnie Langford Melanie Bush, Giuseppe Lentini as Goblin, and Davina McCall in a guest role as herself. The plot of the special is being kept under wraps for now. It will be available to watch on BBC One on the evening of Christmas Day.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Toy Story 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Christmas Day film is Toy Story 4 - it is anticipated that the first three instalments in the Pixar franchise will be shown in the days before. The fourth film sees new toy Forky joins Woody and the gang for a road trip adventure.

As well as regular cast members Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, and Jordan Peel. Toy Story 4 is expected to air on BBC One after the King’s Speech at around 3.15pm.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special