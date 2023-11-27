BBC Christmas Day TV guide 2023: Doctor Who, King’s Speech, Tabby McTat, Strictly Come Dancing and more
The full BBC TV guide for Christmas Day has not yet been revealed, several major releases are coming on the big day. These are the films and TV shows that are airing on the BBC on Christmas Day:
Tabby McTat
Tabby McTat is the latest BBC animation based on a story by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It is adapted from the 2009 children’s book of the same name and follows the friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker, who work together to earn their living on the streets of London.
The short film stars Jodie Whittaker, Rob Brydon, and Sope Dirisu, and continues the BBC’s tradition of adapting Donaldson’s works - last year it was The Smeds and the Smoos. Tabby McTat will air on Christmas Day and is expected to be broadcast on BBC One before the King’s Speech.
The King’s Speech
The 2023 King’s Christmas Day speech will be the second such event since Charles became the British monarch in September 2022. Last year he paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of his faith in humanity. This year he is likely to discuss issues which have affected the UK over the last 12 months and look ahead to 2024. The King’s Speech will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two at 3pm.
Doctor Who Christmas Special
Following the three 60th anniversary specials, the Christmas Day Doctor Who episode will be the first full episode to feature Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the 15th Doctor following David Tennant’s turn as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord.
The episode, called The Church on Ruby Road, will also star Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s sidekick Ruby Sunday, Bonnie Langford Melanie Bush, Giuseppe Lentini as Goblin, and Davina McCall in a guest role as herself. The plot of the special is being kept under wraps for now. It will be available to watch on BBC One on the evening of Christmas Day.
Toy Story 4
This year’s Christmas Day film is Toy Story 4 - it is anticipated that the first three instalments in the Pixar franchise will be shown in the days before. The fourth film sees new toy Forky joins Woody and the gang for a road trip adventure.
As well as regular cast members Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, and Jordan Peel. Toy Story 4 is expected to air on BBC One after the King’s Speech at around 3.15pm.
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special
Last week the BBC confirmed all the celebrity contestants and their professional partners taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Special 2023. They are: Jamie Borthwick and Nany Xu, Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova, Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima, Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones, Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystał, and Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Márquez. The special is expected to air around 6pm on BBC One.
