BBC News presenter Martine Croxall returns to channel after being axed in controversial merger
A BBC News presenter has returned to the air - a year after being axed from the channel during a controversial merger. Martine Croxall was back behind the famous desk on the channel today (May 26) after a turbulent 12 months that saw her take the broadcaster to an employment tribunal - alongside other screen stars.
Martine, who hails from Leicestershire, had not been seen on screen since March last year, when she was taken off-air amid a cost-cutting rebrand which saw BBC News merge with BBC World News. Announcing her return, just minutes before being back on screen, the host posted a video of her on-set, saying, "Now, where were we?".
Martine, along with fellow presenters Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh, launched legal proceedings against the BBC last year, claiming they were prevented from working, against their will.
And earlier this month, an employment tribunal heard the presenters allege they were denied Chief Presenter roles on the revamped channel in favour of junior and inexperienced colleagues. The trio also claimed they were not being paid equally, but the claim was dismissed.
