A cult classic TV programme is reportedly on the BBC’s chopping block - and could be shelved for good.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a show that has been around for more than 60 years, but is now struggling with low ratings, sub-par storylines and fan backlash for its thematic switch from sci-fi to fantasy.

Now, sources are suggesting that Doctor Who’s lead actor Ncuti Gatwa has quit the role, film crew have been laid off and that the show could be axed entirely. However, the BBC itself remains steadfast that the show’s future is secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a disappointing run during Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the time traveller - which fans largely attributed to showrunner Chris Chibnall - both actor David Tennant and showrunner Russell T Davies were brought back for the show’s 60th anniversary specials, prompting a boost in viewing figures. But that boost seems to have been short-lived, with claims that Gatwa’s first series averaged between 2.25-3.18m viewers.

Doctor Who’s viewing figures have reportedly tanked in the most recent series. | BBC Studios/James Pardon

By comparison, average viewing figures for the show in 2005, when it was revived with Christopher Eccleston in the role, stood at around 8.08m.

Speaking to the Sun, an insider said: “Ncuti doesn’t want to be tied to the series beyond this and plans to relocate to Los Angeles with several Hollywood projects standing by for him. "His team also see a lot of fan backlash from the series, and don’t want the perception of him still being The Doctor to get in the way of any future work.

“The show has been poorly managed in recent years and there’s a lot of people who’ve been working on this show for years and now being cast aside due to poor leadership. People warned some episodes were getting too caught up on an agenda rather than telling a story and those people got shouted down, ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Word on set is that the BBC will shelve the series for at least five years. The crew were told not to hold their breath for work on the series for at least ten years.

"As we scramble to find work, those responsible get to ride off on to other well-paid projects without any repercussions. Filming wrapped on Friday afternoon, with no fanfare or celebration.”

Gatwa, who rose to fame thanks to his part in Netflix show Sex Education, has since featured in the Barbie movie and is currently working on a film project with Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season three will be made after season two airs.

“The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes - and exactly half of those still have to transmit.”