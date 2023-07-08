For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jamie Barrow jailed 44 years for murder of neighbour and her daughters
Man charged with murder of husband and wife found dead on Easter
Girl killed in Wimbledon school crash is named as Selena Lau
Murray bows out of Wimbledon 2023 after defeat to Tsitsipas
Protesters charged for allegedly tossing confetti on Wimbledon courts
Man to spend 48 years in jail for shooting Elle Edwards dead at pub

BBC star 'taken off air' amid claims of payments to 'teen for explicit photos’

The unnamed BBC star is accused paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
BBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty ImagesBBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
BBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously” following reports in The Sun that a “well-known presenter” has been taken off air over clams he paid a teenager for explicit pictures.

The newspaper reported the unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images. Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, was identified.

The Sun said the teen’s family complained to the BBC on 19 May.

Most Popular

BBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty ImagesBBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
BBC broadcasting house. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

In response to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

Related topics:BBC