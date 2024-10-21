Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC is set to air a Panorama episode on the case of Lucy Letby, one of the UK’s most notorious child killers.

The programme, which will air at 8pm tonight (October 21) revisits the prosecution's evidence following her conviction for the murders of seven infants and attempted murders of six others between 2015 and 2016.

This comes as the Thirlwall Inquiry into Letby's case continues at Liverpool Town Hall amid growing questions raised by experts about the legitimacy of the verdicts.

The public inquiry, which began in early October, has already revealed contentious details about Letby’s time at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the deaths occurred.

During testimony on October 17, former neonatal ward manager Eirian Powell referred to Letby as the "creme de la creme" of nurses, explaining she had “no qualms” hiring her in 2012. Powell admitted that, despite emerging concerns from senior consultants about the unusual pattern of infant deaths, there was no concrete evidence of wrongdoing at the time.

Ms Powell described Letby as a frequent presence on the ward due to her willingness to work overtime, yet maintained that neither she nor Dr. Stephen Brearey, the neonatal lead, had observed direct evidence implicating Letby.

Powell also revealed a series of tables she created listing the deceased infants and the staff on duty, with later versions specifically highlighting Letby’s name. "In hindsight, yes," Powell responded when asked if the police should have been involved earlier given the rising suspicions​.

Throughout the inquiry, Powell faced questions about her support for Letby, despite mounting concerns from medical staff. She said she viewed Letby as “quirky” but not favoured over other nurses, and defended the decision to keep Letby on duty until late 2016, even after several unexpected infant deaths had raised alarms.

Previous inquiry also revealed that Letby administered a potentially fatal dose of morphine to a newborn, in an incident from July 2013. The baby received 10 times the prescribed amount, a mistake discovered just an hour later during a shift handover.

Neonatal unit ward deputy manager Yvonne Griffiths testified that the error could have been fatal if it had not been caught promptly. Letby and another nurse had set up the morphine infusion, with Griffiths noting that the other nurse was "distraught" to the point of nearly resigning, while Letby did not exhibit the same level of distress​.

The inquiry also revisited an incident from April 2016, where Letby administered an unprescribed antibiotic to a baby. Practice development nurse Yvonne Farmer described it as a "major error," though Letby attributed the mistake to the unit's understaffing and workload pressures at the time.

The Thirlwall Inquiry is set to run until early 2025, with findings anticipated later that year.