The licence fee has been frozen for the last two years, but it is due to rise in line with inflation in 2024

Plans to hike the price of TV licences next year by around £15 are once again creating a debate around the BBC fee. TV licences could cost as much as £173.30 in 2024 - a rise from the current figure of £159.

The licence fee has remained at the same price for the last two years, but it is due to rise in line with inflation. The culture secretary Lucy Fraxer has said she is concerned by the "significant rise" during a cost of living crisis.

And it seems that the plans are also raising eyebrows among NationalWorld readers. Many have said they would not pay the TV licence which means they are willing to avoid live TV and using the BBC iPlayer if the price hike did come in.

The BBC iPlayer app users will have had to pay a TV licence fee since 2016 (Photo Illustration by Carl Court/Getty Images)

NationalWorld readers responded to a post on the site's Facebook page asking for their thoughts on the increase to the price of a TV licence. Maria said: "I only watch Netflix so I won't be paying it."

Robert agreed and said he "definitely" would not be paying, as did Paulie who added that there is "so much you can do without paying out for that licence." Vida chimed in and added: "Stopped watching TV for five years now, definitely not paying that again."

However, Joe put the planned price hike into perspective to give his thoughts. He commented: "I reckon I can afford £3.34 a week." Martin also will still be paying and said: "Yes. Quality TV and no adverts."

