Steph McGovern is among those paying tribute to BBC presenter Beccy Barr following her death at the age of 46.

Barr, a BBC North West Tonight presenter for six years from 2013, died on Monday following a battle with abdominal cancer.

Barr, from Lancaster, who spent time at CNBC and Bloomberg, left the BBC to become a firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in September 2019. In an Instagram post, Barr’s family said she “passed away peacefully at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster”.

“Beccy led an incredible life that I will post about on her account in the near future along with details of her funeral,” her sister also wrote. “She was a very loved daughter, granddaughter and niece. More than anything she was a wonderful mother to Hannah.”

McGovern wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This is heartbreaking. Beccy was the life and soul of the BBC newsroom. She always cracked me up with her take on life. Funny, smart and fearless. And then when she left to be a firefighter we were all in awe.”

BBC North West Tonight presenter Phil McCann also paid tribute on air, while hosting the evening bulletin. He said: “I’m very sorry to say that we’ve got some very sad news to bring you tonight. Our former colleague Beccy Barr has died. She was just 46 years old and known and loved by so many of you as well as us. She had a form of abdominal cancer.”

He also called her “incredibly fit” and recalled that staff saw her spend breaks “doing 5k runs and at the weekend she would compete in triathlons and Ironman competitions”.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s social media account said their team was “deeply saddened”.

“Beccy was a dedicated and courageous firefighter who served with professionalism and compassion,” the post added on X. “She was an enthusiastic and warm person who became an inspiration to many.”

Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, Cat Smith, wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this, my heart aches for all those who mourn her. She made the world a better place because of everything she did with an enthusiasm that few could match. RIP Beccy. So much love to her family right now. X.”

Funeral details are set to be announced in due course.