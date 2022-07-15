The fifth season of the US comedy series will be the last

Fans of US comedy series’ are in for a treat this July as a new series of Better Things will air in the UK on the BBC .

The show follows single mum Sam Fox as she tries to balance working in Hollywood , raising her three children alone and looking after her mother.

The fifth season of the TV show will be the last, it has been confirmed.

So, what can viewers expect from the final season of Better Things, when will it be on TV and is there a trailer you can watch now?

Here’s what you need to know.

Pamela Adlon stars as Sam Fox in comedy series Better Things.

What is Better Things?

Better Things is a US comedy series which follows Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor who does not think before she speaks, as she raises her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke in Los Angeles.

She also looks after her mother, Phil, an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street.

Sam switches between struggling to keep her daughters close and then trying to push one of them out of the nest.

The mum-of-three, who has no filter, takes on every challenge that comes her way with fierce love, raw honesty and humour.

Ultimately, she’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ changing lives, survive her family, have fun with a friend or two, and also get some private time just for herself.

Who is in the cast of Better Things?

The series, which is produced by FX Productions, stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie.

Emmy award winning Pamela Aldon, best known for voicing Bobby Hill in TV series King of the Hill (1997), returns as main character Sam Fox.

She stars opposite Olivier award-winning and Screen Actors Guild-nominated actress Celia Imrie who is much loved for her film roles including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel film series (2011 and 2015), The Bridget Jones film series (2001, 2004 and 2016), Calendar Girls (2003), Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2006), Finding Your Feet (2017) and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (2018).

Max is played by Mikey Madison, while Frankie is played by Hannah Alligood and Duke is played by Olivia Edward.

When is season 5 of Better Things on BBC Two?

Season 5 of Better Things begins on Sunday 17 July at 10.15pm on BBC Two with a double bill.

The first episode will air from 10.15pm to 10.50pm, with the second episode airing immediately afterwards and finishing at 11.15pm.

Each episode will be available to watch immediately after broadcast on BBC iPlayer .

How many episodes of Better Things season 5 will there be?

In line with the first four seasons of the show, it is expected that there will be between 10 and 12 episodes of the latest series of the show, with each one lasting between 25 and 35 minutes.

It is thought that each new episode will air on each consecutive Sunday at around the same time on BBC Two.

What can I expect from season 5 of Better Things?

Season 5 of the show will focus on the road ahead for its unconventional central character, Sam Fox.

As each of the five Fox women from the three generations come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for season 5 of Better Things.

Can I watch previous seasons of Better Things?

Yes, you can watch all four of the first seasons of Better Things now.