Cameras will follow four plus-sized people to show what life is like for people who are overweight

So, what is life like for people who are obese? A Channel 5 documentary aims to find out.

Big Brits Go Large examines what life is like for plus-sized people in modern Britain, including comedy star George Keywood.

So, what can viewers expect if they watch the Brits Go Large and who is George Keywood.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Big Brits Go Large?

In Big Brits Go Large, a camera crew will follow four plus-sized British people as they go about their daily life to see what it’s really like for them, and how their size affects them.

The people taking part in the series are best friends Jo and Nat, dance teacher Trina and actor George Keywood.

Jo and Nat, who are from Manchester, run their own clothing business and have plans to take on the biggest names in the market.

Keywood is preparing for his wedding day, and dance teacher Trina is putting it all on the line with her curvy dance class.

Who is George Keywood?

George Keywood is a 28 year old actor who was born in Chertsey, Surrey, on 29 April 1994.

He is best known for playing Craig, in BAFTA and RTS Award winning, BBC Three comedy People Just Do Nothing (2014 - 2018).

He also appeared in a TV series called Love Don’t Judge alongside his partner Sienna Keera, 26, in 2021.

The pair spoke in an episode, called We’re Judged Because My Partner is ‘Fat’, about how people have questioned the validity of their relationship because Keywood is obese while Keera is a healthy weight.

The couple, who met and fell in love while talking on Instagram, have been dating for around three years.

They have a young son called Oliver and are planning to marry soon.

In response to those who criticise her relationship, Sienna told the Daily Mail that “the hate doesn’t get to [them]”.

She said: “We love each other and nothing anyone says will change that. Our aim is to encourage people to accept themselves for who they are.”

When is Big Brits Go Large on TV?

Big Brits Go Large is on Channel 5 on Sunday 22 May at 9pm.

There will be six hour long episodes of the factual documentary.

It is expected that each episode will air on consecutive Sundays on Channel 5 in the same time slot.

Each episode will be available to watch on Channel 5 catch up service, My5 , shortly after broadcast.

What are the obesity figures in the UK?

It is estimated that overweight and obesity-related conditions cost the NHS £6.1 billion each year.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of adults in England are overweight or obese, and one in three children leave primary school at an unhealthy weight.