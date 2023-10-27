Bookies have shared their betting odds for who will be evicted from Big Brother

The Big Brother eviction nominations this week were full of even more drama after Yinrun found herself being the latest contestant to be locked up in jail after breaking the nomination rules.

This meant that her nominations were cancelled, leaving Hallie, Trish and Dylan facing the public vote. For the first time, three housemates are up for eviction, online betting and gaming brand Betway have revealed who they think is the favourite to be going home this week.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans has stated that Hallie, the 18-year-old London-based youth worker leads the odds. Yeomans said: “For the first time since the Big Brother reboot, three housemates face eviction this week. With the public vote on Friday night deciding who goes, housemates Dylan, Hallie and Trish were all nominated to go by their peers, but it’s Hallie who punters think will be the one leaving.

“The self-confessed ‘diva’ has been the most divisive of the three, with plenty of rule breaks and banned discussions of nominations, our latest data predicts Hallie could be packing her bags. Once again, this eviction will come down to whether viewers prefer to keep the more dramatic housemate for more interesting TV going forward, or if they choose to remove a quieter member from the house.”

Hallie, Trish and Dylan all face eviction from the Big Brother house (Photo: ITV Plc)

Big Brother 2023 eviction betting odds

Here are the Big Brother eviction betting odds according to Betway:

Hallie - 1/2

Dylan - 5/2

Trish - 6/1

Why did Yinrun have her nominations revoked?

Yinrun is the latest contestant to break Big Brother's nomination rules after she discussed who she had nominated in a conversation with Henry. As a punishment Big Brother cancelled her nominations, leaving Hallie, Trish and Dylan to face the public vote.

Yinrun was visibly distraught when she realised she had broken the rules and felt guilty that her close friends Dylan and Trish are now up for nomination. As punishment she was placed in jail in the garden, with her fellow housemates helping to keep her company and keep up her spirits.