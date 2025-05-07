Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blue Peter was part of every childhood in the 1970s and 80s, we all dreamed of getting a treasured badge and loved the show’s pets as if they were our own.

The world's longest-running children's programme - which first aired in October 1958 - is stopping live broadcasts and will now be fully pre-recorded. The show is also moving to a new location in Manchester and will be receiving a format refresh.

It will roll out a “digital-first magazine format” in September when it moves to Versa Studios’ Campfield Facilities, though the production team and post-production work will remain at Media City in Salford.

The BBC says it is currently “evolving the show in innovative ways", and hope the changes will bring a "whole new generation of viewers" to 'Blue Peter'.

'Blue Peter' is currently hosted by Joel Mawhinney, Abby Cook and Shini Muthukrishnan. 'Blue Peter' badges will still be awarded and the BBC said the show will continue to "encourage kids to submit their own ideas and artwork, participate in competitions, and enjoy adventures with their favourite presenters", according to the BBC.

But can it ever live up to the memories of our childhoods when it was the main topic of conversation in every classroom up and down the land? Here are seven nostalgic photos from our archives which prove why it was so unbelievably popular.

1, The whole country cared. Blue Peter presenters only had to ask for help and they were inundated. It launched a Christmas appeal for old brass plugs and toy cars - and within four days had received 4,000 plugs and 16,000 toys cars in 1969.

2, Blue Peter animals were always the cutest. Here are Valerie Singleton and John Noakes playing with a tiny pony.

3, Nothing ever quite went to plan, which was why live filming was so magical. We all remember when the animals decided to misbehave, in fact it was often the best bit.

4, It was wild! Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton with lion cub Valentine, who clearly doesn’t want to go in the planned direction.

5, It made careers which lasted a lifetime - as long as they were clean-cut. Presenter Richard Bacon was very publicly sacked in the 90s for tacking cocaine at home.

6, Blue Peter presenters were made of tougher stuff and followed 1970s health and safety procedures. This is John Noakes who climbed to the top of Nelson's Column for a chat with the workmen who were washing the statue.

7, Blue Peter was basically always just crazy! Here is tightrope walker Karl Wallenda above BBC Television Centre, filming for Blue Peter in 1972. And why not?!

Sarah Muller, senior head of children’s commissioning (7+) at BBC Children’s and Education, said: "'Blue Peter' is such an iconic part of children's television, and we’re evolving the show with innovative ways that will be really exciting for our young audience.

“The move to the new studio will provide a variety of creative locations and visual options that a whole new generation of viewers will love. Whether through interactive social media moments, global adventures or on-demand content, we’re proud to continue the legacy of a show that has inspired generations, and we can’t wait to show audiences our new look in September."