Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli. They might be cartoon dogs, but their portrayal of family life is top-notch. Photo: Ludo Studio

‘Bluey’ is a hit children’s TV show and, owing to it’s popularity, little ones are going to be treated to a special extended episode.

Youngsters who enjoy the award-winning show are going to be treated to 30 minutes of Bluey, Blingo, Bandit and Chilli with an episode called ‘The Sign’.

However, although millions of families across the world have loved watching the famous Australian blue dog and his frends and family, the show has also been hit by rumours that the beloved show is about to be axed after the airing of ‘The Sign’ due to a storyline which aired recently.

So, how can you watch ‘The Sign’ and are the cancellation rumours true? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Bluey: The Sign’ about?

‘The Sign’ episode, which is part of season three, marks a first for Bluey as the Heeler family celebrate a wedding together. Bandit’s brother Rad and his girlfriend Frisky, the babysitter of Bluey and Bingo who played cupid between the pair, will say ‘I do’ while the whole family watch. Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks will be flower girls at the exciting Heeler family event.

The episode follows on from ‘Ghostbasket’, which aired last Sunday (April 7). It showed that the Heeler family are selling the beloved family home – much to the dismay of viewers as it led them to believe the show could be about to be axed.

The episode did also feature Bluey and Bingo’s granny alter-egos Janet and Rita, however, as they tried and scare off a potential buyer from their home. So, viewers have hope that the house may not be sold after all. The question of whether or not the house will be sold could be answered in ‘The Sign’.

How can you watch ‘Bluey: The Sign’ in the UK?

‘Bluey: The Sign’ is available to stream on Disney Plus now, as it landed in the UK earlier today (Sunday April 14).

Is there a trailer for ‘Bluey: The Sign’?

Yes, there is a trailer for the special episode. The trailer for ‘The Sign’ shows how every member of the Heeler family gets ready for the upcoming nuptials, with Rad arranging the decorations and Bluey, Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks preparing for their roles.

In the trailer, Bluey is also seen sitting outside the house looking sad. Some viewers think this suggests that the house has actually been sold. You can watch it below.

Has ‘Bluey’ been cancelled?

‘Bluey’ fans don’t have to be concerned as producer Sam Moor has confirmed the show will be returning for another series. Fans were concerned about the future of the show after a For Sale sign appeared outside the Heelers' house in ‘Ghostbasket’.