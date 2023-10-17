Bodies Netflix 2023: cast of crime drama series with Stephen Graham and Shira Haas, release date, and trailer
Stephen Graham stars in Netflix mystery crime series Bodies, streaming this week
Bodies, a new mystery crime series and Netflix original show, follows four detectives investigating the same crime in four different timelines more than a century apart.
Somehow the same body has turned up at the same place in London at four different points in time - the 1890s, 1940s, present day, and 2050s.
As the detectives work to uncover the killer, they begin to suspect that this crime has happened before, and that mysterious powerful forces are at work to derail their investigation.
There are other similarities too, as an enigmatic political leader, Elias Mannix, played by Stephen Graham, is a central figure close to each of the murders - and in each timeline he seems to grow more powerful.
Somehow the four detectives must find a way to work together across time on the same investigation, and avert a disaster that could change the entire world.
Who is in the cast of Bodies?
- Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Karl Whiteman
- Shira Haas as DC Iris Maplewood
- Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan
- Kyle Soller as DI Edmond Hillinghead
- Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe
- Synnove Karlsen as Polly
- Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix
- George Parker as Henry Ashe
- Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber
- Gabriel Howell as Elias
- Chloe Raphael as Esther Jankovsky
- Derek Riddell as Calloway
- Emily Barber as Kathleen
- Nitin Ganatra as Ishmael Hasan
- Andrew Whipp as Ladbroke
- Greta Scacchi The Woman
- Nicholas Farrell as CI Paxman
- Alexandra Roach as Maggie Skinner
- Anna Calder-Marshall as Lady Agatha Harker
- Natalie Gavin as Sarah Mannix
- Amy Manson as Charlotte Hillinghead
- Michael Shaeffer as CI Hayden
- Anton Cross as DC Rick Williams
- Oscar Coleman as Jawad Hasan
- Will Merrick as PC Byrne
- Edwin Thomas as Alby
- Chaneil Kular as Syed Tahir
Is Bodies based on a book?
Bodies is adapted from the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, a comic book writer who also worked on editions of John Constantine, Slash & Burn, and The Vinyl Underground.
When is the release date of Bodies?
Bodies will be released on Netflix on Thursday 19 October. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time. Episodes are around an hour long.
Is there a trailer for Bodies?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Where was Bodies filmed?
Bodies was filmed at a variety of UK locations, with most of the production taking place in Yorkshire.
Locations that feature in the series include Bradford, Leeds, Rotherham, Hull, and Shipley in Yorkshire, Grimsby in Lincolnshire, and Bolton, Greater Manchester.