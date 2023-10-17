Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bodies, a new mystery crime series and Netflix original show, follows four detectives investigating the same crime in four different timelines more than a century apart.

Somehow the same body has turned up at the same place in London at four different points in time - the 1890s, 1940s, present day, and 2050s.

As the detectives work to uncover the killer, they begin to suspect that this crime has happened before, and that mysterious powerful forces are at work to derail their investigation.

There are other similarities too, as an enigmatic political leader, Elias Mannix, played by Stephen Graham, is a central figure close to each of the murders - and in each timeline he seems to grow more powerful.

Somehow the four detectives must find a way to work together across time on the same investigation, and avert a disaster that could change the entire world.

Netflix mystery series Bodies follows a murder investigation across 150 years

Who is in the cast of Bodies?

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Karl Whiteman

Shira Haas as DC Iris Maplewood

Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan

Kyle Soller as DI Edmond Hillinghead

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Synnove Karlsen as Polly

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix

George Parker as Henry Ashe

Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber

Gabriel Howell as Elias

Chloe Raphael as Esther Jankovsky

Derek Riddell as Calloway

Emily Barber as Kathleen

Nitin Ganatra as Ishmael Hasan

Andrew Whipp as Ladbroke

Greta Scacchi The Woman

Nicholas Farrell as CI Paxman

Alexandra Roach as Maggie Skinner

Anna Calder-Marshall as Lady Agatha Harker

Natalie Gavin as Sarah Mannix

Amy Manson as Charlotte Hillinghead

Michael Shaeffer as CI Hayden

Anton Cross as DC Rick Williams

Oscar Coleman as Jawad Hasan

Will Merrick as PC Byrne

Edwin Thomas as Alby

Chaneil Kular as Syed Tahir

Netflix crime mystery Bodies follows one death over four timelines

Is Bodies based on a book?

Bodies is adapted from the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, a comic book writer who also worked on editions of John Constantine, Slash & Burn, and The Vinyl Underground.

When is the release date of Bodies?

Bodies will be released on Netflix on Thursday 19 October. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time. Episodes are around an hour long.

Is there a trailer for Bodies?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where was Bodies filmed?

Bodies was filmed at a variety of UK locations, with most of the production taking place in Yorkshire.