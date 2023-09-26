Brassic Season 5: when is it on TV, who is returning and where was the new season filmed?
Joseph Gilgun’s popular series ‘Brassic’ returns to Sky after the nailbiting conclusion to Season Four.
The popular Sky Original comedy, ‘Brassic,’ starring Joe Gilgun (who also created the series), Michelle Keegan and Ryan Sampson is set to return to our screens with its fifth season this month, as Vinnie contends with the events that saw Season Four come to a close.
The standout comedy series has been a viewership winner for Sky since the series debuted in August 2019, and the lives of main characters Vinnie, Erin and Tommo are once again a complicated mess thanks to Vinnie’s machinations - albeit, most of the time well-intentioned machinations.
“We’re ascending the ranks of lunacy, I think,” series creator Joseph Gilgun revealed during an interview with Sky. “The trouble with being a criminal is you’ve got to be confident. So they are taking on these bigger scams but at the same time, they go off and do these little gigs, like stealing bees. Not that that is easy, have you ever tried to steal a bee?”
“They f***ing hurt! I’ll tell you right now, dude, if you are a career criminal, you have to be adaptable. You can’t just be a car thief, you know what I mean? I only do car theft, no, you do everything.”
What is set to happen in ‘Brassic’ Season Five?
“Reeling from the dramatic events of the series 4 finale, Vinnie and the gang face big repercussions from their entanglements with the dangerous McDonagh brothers and powerful drug buyer Manolito. With both criminal big-wigs now on his case, Vinnie needs to negotiate his exit strategy – and fast. But there’s a lot on his mind, especially as he’s still trying to figure out what the hell is going on between him and Erin.”
“Can they ever actually be together, and does she really want to share this unhinged and dangerous life with him?”
Who is going to appear in ‘Brassic’ Season Five?
The official cast list from Sky is as follows:
- Joe Gilgun as Vinnie
- Michelle Keegan as Erin
- Tom Hanson as Cardi
- Aaron Heffernan as Ash
- Ryan Sampson as Tommo
- Parth Thakerar as JJ
- Joanna Higson as Sugar
- Steve Evets as Jim
- Jude Riordan as Tyler
- Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley
- Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann
- Bronagh Gallagher as Carol
- Samantha Power as Donna
- Lee Mack as Eddie
- Bhavna Limbachia as Meena
- Dan Skinner as Phil
- Carl Rice as Ronnie
- Neil Ashton as Davey
- Muzz Khan as Adyan
- Johann Heske as Hans
- Mark O’Halloran as Francis
- Annette Badland as Rhoda
- Rachid Sabitri as Manolito
- Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank
- Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick
Where was ‘Brassic’ Season Five filmed?
According to IMDB, the following locations were used for filming ‘Brassic’:
- Bacup, Lancashire, United Kingdom (Scenes for the fictional town of Hawley)
- The Star and Garter, Manchester, England, UK (Interior of Crows Nest pub)
- Manchester City Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom
- Shrewsbury Prison, Shrewsbury, United Kingdom (Scenes at Blademoor Prison)
- Arley Hall & Gardens, Cheshire, England (Vinnie's house)
- Ashton-under-Lyne, United Kingdom (Street where Erin's house is located)
When is ‘Brassic’ Season Five on TV?
The new season of ‘Brassic’ will be landing on Sky Max at 10pm on Thursday 28th September, with the entire series available to watch on demand on the same day.