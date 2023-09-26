Joseph Gilgun’s popular series ‘Brassic’ returns to Sky after the nailbiting conclusion to Season Four.

The popular Sky Original comedy, ‘Brassic,’ starring Joe Gilgun (who also created the series), Michelle Keegan and Ryan Sampson is set to return to our screens with its fifth season this month, as Vinnie contends with the events that saw Season Four come to a close.

The standout comedy series has been a viewership winner for Sky since the series debuted in August 2019, and the lives of main characters Vinnie, Erin and Tommo are once again a complicated mess thanks to Vinnie’s machinations - albeit, most of the time well-intentioned machinations.

“We’re ascending the ranks of lunacy, I think,” series creator Joseph Gilgun revealed during an interview with Sky. “The trouble with being a criminal is you’ve got to be confident. So they are taking on these bigger scams but at the same time, they go off and do these little gigs, like stealing bees. Not that that is easy, have you ever tried to steal a bee?”

“They f***ing hurt! I’ll tell you right now, dude, if you are a career criminal, you have to be adaptable. You can’t just be a car thief, you know what I mean? I only do car theft, no, you do everything.”

What is set to happen in ‘Brassic’ Season Five?

“Reeling from the dramatic events of the series 4 finale, Vinnie and the gang face big repercussions from their entanglements with the dangerous McDonagh brothers and powerful drug buyer Manolito. With both criminal big-wigs now on his case, Vinnie needs to negotiate his exit strategy – and fast. But there’s a lot on his mind, especially as he’s still trying to figure out what the hell is going on between him and Erin.”

“Can they ever actually be together, and does she really want to share this unhinged and dangerous life with him?”

Who is going to appear in ‘Brassic’ Season Five?

The official cast list from Sky is as follows:

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie

Michelle Keegan as Erin

Tom Hanson as Cardi

Aaron Heffernan as Ash

Ryan Sampson as Tommo

Parth Thakerar as JJ

Joanna Higson as Sugar

Steve Evets as Jim

Jude Riordan as Tyler

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley

Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol

Samantha Power as Donna

Lee Mack as Eddie

Bhavna Limbachia as Meena

Dan Skinner as Phil

Carl Rice as Ronnie

Neil Ashton as Davey

Muzz Khan as Adyan

Johann Heske as Hans

Mark O’Halloran as Francis

Annette Badland as Rhoda

Rachid Sabitri as Manolito

Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank

Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick

Where was ‘Brassic’ Season Five filmed?

According to IMDB, the following locations were used for filming ‘Brassic’:

Bacup, Lancashire, United Kingdom (Scenes for the fictional town of Hawley)

The Star and Garter, Manchester, England, UK (Interior of Crows Nest pub)

Manchester City Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom

Shrewsbury Prison, Shrewsbury, United Kingdom (Scenes at Blademoor Prison)

Arley Hall & Gardens, Cheshire, England (Vinnie's house)

Ashton-under-Lyne, United Kingdom (Street where Erin's house is located)

When is ‘Brassic’ Season Five on TV?