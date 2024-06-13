There are lots of Bridgerton season 3 filming locations you can visit from the Holburne Museum in Bath to Blenheim Palace.

Bridgerton season 3 Part Two has finally dropped on Netflix giving fans the answers they deserve around the romance of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton).

The popular Netflix period drama is based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn. Season 1 followed the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband, Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Whilst season 2 told the love/hate romance between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Bridgerton wrapping another romance story, here are the most Instagrammable filming locations for season 3 according to a study by QR Code Generator.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Coming in at the top spot is Blenheim Palace, the filming destination has been tagged in an impressive 201,951 posts on Instagram, using the hashtag, #blenheimcastle. The Oxfordshire palace first appeared in Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte as Buckingham House, with this being the first time it features in a Bridgerton season.

Hampton Court Palace, Richmond

In second place is Hampton Court Palace in Richmond, with 181,786 posts on Instagram using the hashtag #hamptoncourtpalace. The Palace has been a popular backdrop throughout Bridgerton, with the locations manager, Tony Hood, describing it as “very square, very neat, very Regency”.

Chiswick House, West London

The third most Instagrammable Bridgerton filming location for Season 3 is Chiswick House in West London, with 45,633 posts using the hashtag #chiswickhouse. You’ll be able to spot the spectacular house and gardens in church and carriage shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich

In fourth place is The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, with 25,510 posts on Instagram featuring its hashtag #oldroyalnavalcollege. A World Heritage Site, it features as the setting for Mayfair Market.

Wrest Park, Bedfordshire

In fifth place is Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, with a total of 20,616 posts on Instagram using its hashtag #wrestpark. Home to the Fuller family in Season 3, it has also featured in previous seasons.

Painshill Park, Surrey

Coming up in number six is Painshill Park, Surrey, with 20,002 posts using the hashtag #painshill park. Serving as the backdrop for a Featherington family picnic in previous seasons, it appeared in season 3 when Lord Hawkins (Deepak Verma) attempted to prove that flight is possible with hot air balloons.

Luton Hoo Estate, Luton

In seventh spot is the Luton Hoo Estate, with a total of 17,120 Instagram posts featuring its hashtag #lutonhoo. This stunning country estate appears throughout the series and acts as the exterior of the printing press and Bridgerton family garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilton House, Wiltshire

The eighth most Instagrammable spot in Bridgerton Season 3 is Wilton House, Wiltshire, with hashtags on 13,568 posts. Located in Wiltshire, the country house has appeared plenty of times throughout Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, has even said that Wilton is her favourite place to film and that “it feels like home”.

Basildon Park, Berkshire

Coming in at number nine is Basildon Park in Berkshire, with a total of 10,857 hashtagged Instagram posts. The grand country house previously appeared in Bridgerton as the Featherington’s family garden but in season 3 is the home of Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New).

Holburne Museum, Bath

And finally, in at number 10 is the Holburne Museum, Bath. The iconic Georgian city has plenty of Bridgerton locations throughout the seasons including the Royal Crescent, The Guildhall and The Assembly Rooms. The Holburne Museum, which is a popular tourist spot acts as the home Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?

Good news for Bridgerton fans, season 4 is already in the works. The next edition is expected to follow the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), with it predicted to be released sometime in autumn 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad