Britain’s Got Talent returned over the weekend - and two acts have already secured their place in the live finals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV talent show is back for its series 18 and while the show may have been going for almost two decades, the first episode proved that there is no shortage of talent in the UK.

The return of the show saw judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge KSI welcome acts of all ages to the stage, with singers, magicians, comedians, daredevils and more hoping to book a place in the competition. Audiences and judges were so impressed by two acts during the first episode that they both received that illustrious golden buzzer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent?

The ‘Golden Buzzer’ was introduced in the show’s eighth series and has remained on BGT ever since. Each judge is given one opportunity to select just one act to send directly through to the live finals. Hosts Ant & Dec are also given the power to select just one act between them.

While it might be easy to press the buzzer for the first spectacular act you see, the judges and Ant & Dec need to think carefully about when to press it, as they don’t know who is coming along next to knock their socks off.

Those who receive a Golden Buzzer pass directly through to the live semi finals, avoiding the possible chop when the judges need to whittle down the yeses at the end of the audition process.

Who has received a Golden Buzzer so far this series?

Will Burns - impressionist

ITV/Thames

Will Burns, from Leeds, impressed the judges and the audience on the first episode of series 18 with his spot-on impressions. The 24-year-old did his best impression of the famous X Factor voiceover man, Gogglebox narrator Craig Cash, before turning his talents onto Ant & Dec themselves, replaying their famous paintballing scene from Byker Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other stars that got the impressionist treatment from Will included Sir David Attenborough, Gary Barlow and Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley. HIs impressions earned a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges, with the audience urging someone to press the golden buzzer.

It was Ant & Dec who ran from the wings to press the golden buzzer for the BGT super-fan, with Will left astonished by the move. This means that Will is now guaranteed a spot in the live semi-finals.

Vinnie McKee - singer

Singer Vinnie McKee earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. | ITV/Thames

Vinnie McKee, a singer from Glasgow, was the next star to impress the panel so much that he earned himself a golden buzzer spot. He already found a kindred spirit in Simon before his performance, with the judge telling the Scottish singer that he was a “quarter Scottish”.

The 29-year-old holiday park entertainer definitely appealed to Simon’s Scottish route with his stunning rendition of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers. The singer wowed Amanda, Alesha, KSI, Simon and the audience with his powerful performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a standing ovation from the audience and judges and being urged by the crowd to ‘push the gold’, Simon hit the golden buzzer for Vinnie. The judge then told told the singer: “You deserved that. That was an absolutely spectacular version. Thank you so much.”

Stacey Leadbetter - singer

Singer Stacey Leadbetter got KSI's Golden Buzzer on BGT. | ITV

Guest judge KSI was blown away by supermarket worker Stacey Leadbetter when she sang a rendition of Snow Patrol’s song Run. Stacey revealed she was suffering from severe nerves before launching into the huge hit, but it didn’t stop her from impressing the panel.

The mum from Yorkshire got her Golden Buzzer from the YouTuber and rapper, with would have delighted her nine-year-old daughter who is a huge fan of the star.

KSI finally gave in after the crowd chanted at the judging panel to “press the buzzer” following her performance. After pressing the Golden Buzzer, the guest judge got up on stage to congratulate her , saying: "What a voice, oh my gosh! Just for a pub? The pub are lucky to have you, that's incredible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Pearson - guitarist

11-year-old Olly Pearson impressed Amanda Holden with his guitar skills | ITV

This 11-year-old rockstar sailed through to the semi-finals after wowing the judges with his medley on stage. Olly Pearson launched into his performance, which began with the famous AC/DC riff from Highway To Hell.

The judges were blown away by the youngster’s skills, with KSI telling Olly: "Oliver, you're 11 and you're already a star. I loved it, it was crazy, you were like a completely different person.”

However, it was Amanda Holden that gace Olly her Golden Buzzer. Revealing what viewers can expect from his semi-final performance, Olly told This Morning: "It's going to be bigger, better, louder."

The Blackouts - dance group

The Blackouts got an unprecedented 'group' Golden Buzzer for their performance. | ITV

This Swiss group made a huge impact on the stage, with no pre-chat to the judges before they literally lit up the stage with their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackouts are a dance troupe that take things to a new level with their neon-cladded LED outfits. The group’s performance saw them perform with a backdrop of London landmarks, with the judges left astounded by the routine.

In a departure from tradition, all four of the judges pressed the buzzer together, with Dec proclaiming: "We've got a team Golden Buzzer now!"

Electric Umbrella - mixed ability performance group

Electric Umbrella made Simon break the rules and issue a second Golden Buzzer | ITV

In another departure from Golden Buzzer tradition, Simon pressed the button for a second time this series for Electric Umbrella. The mixed ability group’s performance left the judges, the audience and viewers at home in tears by the end of their song.

Electric Umbrella is comprised of a huge group made up of disabled and neurodivergent young people, with the members taking role singing, playing instruments and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon told the group after their performance: "I feel a wave of goodness here, everything about this was good. For me, this was like being in a movie. It was spectacular.

“The only downside to this is I don't have any Golden Buzzers left. However...”