The semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent will be held over five nights as contestants battle it out for a £250,000 prize

Britain’s Got Talent is in the midst of its 15th season, with a week of semi-finals about to air on ITV.

In the decade and a half the show has been on air, it has uncovered some surprisingly talented acts - from Susan Boyle’s infamous operatic audition, to the Hungarian dance troupe Attraction, and the comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Boyle shocked the judged with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream leaving Simon Cowell open mouthed in an audition that was voted as the most iconic moment of the show last month.

There have also been some absolute rotters over over the years, such as The Singing Souls, DJ Talent, and that guy who squeezed his eyeballs out of his head.

This year, hundreds of contestants with a range of ‘talents’ that will stretch the definition of the word to the limit will perform in front of BGT judges.

Who are the judges, who hosts the show, and when are the semi-finals on TV?

Here is everything you need to know:

When are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals on TV?

The semi-finals will air nightly on ITV at 8pm from 30 May to 3 June, with eight acts taking part each night.

The first night’s contestants are:

London Community Gospel Choir

Jamie Leahey, a 13-year-old ventriloquist comedian

Maxwell Thorpe, a 32-year-old busker

Mel Day, a 77-year-old singer

Suzi Wild, a 34-year-old impressionist comedian

Born To Perform, a dance troupe for people with disabilities

The Witch

Junwoo, a 23-year-old magician.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges?

The judges panel has remained unchanged since season six of the show and is made up of: Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Last year Diversity’s Ashley Banjo joined as a guest judge but he will not be on the panel this year.

The four judges have each carved a niche for themselves over the last nine seasons, with Simon taking the lead and playing up to the Mr. Nasty role he’s had since American Idol.

Expect Amanda to break down in tears for every other performer, and Alesha to go crazy for every music or dance act.

Meanwhile, David is likely to continue to lean into his over-the-top and dated camp character for cheap laughs, and get on Simon’s nerves for most of the show.

And and Dec are returning to host the show

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent Hosts?

Ant and Dec are back to host the show, and it wouldn’t be Britain’s Got Talent without the duo.

They have helmed the talent show since the first season, speaking to the acts and often getting brought on stage to participate, usually when a knife thrower needs a target.

Is there a golden buzzer this year?

Yes, the golden buzzer was introduced in season eight of the show and has been a feature of every season since, including season 15.

Each judge, and Ant and Dec as a pair, have one golden buzzer which they can use during the auditions to send one act straight to the semi-finals.

The golden buzzer has been a perfect example of how power corrupts, with David using his first two buzzers to send Sex Bomb singer Christian Spridon and the painful to watch entertainer Lorraine Bowen through.

Pianist Jon Courtenay, who received Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer in season 14, became the first golden buzzer act to win the show.

Season 15 will also feature a new addition - golden moments - where unwitting audience members whose family or friends applied for them to be on the show will be invited on stage to perform.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

What is the prize for winning Britain’s Got Talent?

As well as bags of pride, whoever wins Britain’s Got Talent will take home £250,000.