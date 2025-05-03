Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent has made a huge change to its semi-final stages this year with the introduction of the Golden Buzzer.

For the first time in the show’s history, acts performing in the live semi-finals will have the chance to win a Golden Buzzer from the judges. This means that one act from each semi-final will avoid the public vote and book their place in the grand final, due to take place on May 31.

The Golden Buzzer has been a staple of Britain’s Got Talent for years now, however it has only ever been used in the audition process when acts are given a guaranteed semi-final spot. Acts such as The Blackouts, Vinnie McKee, Max Fox and Stacey Leadbeatter were among those to bypass any potential cuts before the semi-finals took place after delivering Golden Buzzer-worthy performances throughout this year’s auditions.

For the live semi-finals, one judge will be in control of the Golden Buzzer, which they cas press at any time during the show when they think the act performing is worthy of a guaranteed spot in the grand final.

Who is in the final of Britain’s Got Talent so far?

The Blackouts - Amanda’s semi-final Golden Buzzer pick

The Blackouts got an unprecedented 'group' Golden Buzzer for their performance. | ITV

Audiences weren’t sure if they would even be able to see dance troupe The Blackouts, after the group’s performance was delayed in the first live show of the series due to technical issues. However, after glitches were smoothed out, The Blackouts took to the stage and performed a lightning routine.

The Blackouts are a dance group who perform with one key novelty - the entire stage is in darkness except neon lights on the dancers’ suits and on the background screen.

Amanda Holden was in charge of the Golden Buzzer for the first semi-final and after being blown away by their performance, decided to put them straight through to the final.

Vinnie McKee

Singer Vinnie McKee earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. | ITV/Thames

Scottish singer Vinnie Mckee wowed viewers with his rendition of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers during his stage audition at the start of the series, and his semi-final performance did not disappoint fans.

The singer performed Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol in semi-final one and ended up winning the public vote on the night, meaning that he joins The Blackouts in the grand final.

Speaking about Vinnie’s performance, Simon told the singer: "I absolutely love that version. You've got this beautiful semi-classical voice. This is the sort of moment I love, when somebody has waited for something all their lives to be given an opportunity."