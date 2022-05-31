The British Soap Awards live ceremony will return in June to celebrate talent across five of the country’s most popular soaps

After a two year absence, The British Soap awards will be back on ITV and broadcast live from the Hackney Empire in London.

The awards show will celebrate the acting and writing talent of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Doctors, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The public can vote for three awards including Best British Soap, and an expert panel will decide the winner in nine other categories.

Phillip Schofield will host The British Soap Awards

Phillip Schofield will host the show and a number of famous TV personalities will also take to the stage to present the awards.

EastEnders and Emmerdale are leading the pack with 13 nominations each across the categories, whilst Doctors is trailing with nine.

When are the British Soap Awards on TV?

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV on Saturday 11 June at 8pm.

The show will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after it is first broadcast.

Who are the nominees?

Categories voted for by the public:

Best British Soap

Emmerdale

Doctors

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Best Family

The Alahans (Coronation Street)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

The Carters (EastEnders)

Best Leading Performer

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter (EastEnders)

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale)

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders)

Sally Carman as Abi Webster (Coronation Street)

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale)

Linda Henry has been nominated for Best Leading Performance for her role as Shirley Carter in EastEnders

Categories judged by an expert panel:

Villain of the Year

Maximus Evans as Corey Brent (Coronation Street)

Laura White as Dr Princess Buchanan (Doctors)

Toby-Alexander Smith as Gray Atkins (EastEnders)

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale)

Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger (Hollyoaks)

Best Dramatic Performance

Sally Carman as Abi Webster (Coronation Street)

Dex Lee as Bear Sylvester (Doctors)

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders)

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale)

Harvey Virdi as Misbah Maalik (Hollyoaks)

Dex Lee has is up for Best Dramatic performance for his role as Bear in Doctors

Best Comedy Performance

Jane Hazlegrove as Bernie Winter (Coronation Street)

Sarah Moyle as Valerie Pitman (Doctors)

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox (EastEnders)

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle (Emmerdale)

Chelsee Healey as Goldie McQueen (Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performer

Millie Gibson as Kelly Neelan (Coronation Street)

Sonny Kendall as Tommy Moon (EastEnders)

Amelia Flanagan as April Windsor (Emmerdale)

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello (Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

Johnny’s Death (Coronation Street)

Mad Hatters Tea Party (Doctors)

Hall of Mirrors (EastEnders)

Bridge Collapse (Emmerdale)

Misbah Didn’t Consent (Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Mollie Gallagher as Roy Cropper and Nina Lucas (Coronation Street)

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson as Rob Hollins and Karen Hollins (Doctors)

Lacey Turner and Gillian Wright as Stacey Slater and Jean Slater (EastEnders)

Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson as Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle (Emmerdale)

Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson as Sienna Blake and Ste Hay (Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Paddy Bever as Max Turner (Coronation Street)

Ross McLaren as Luca McIntyre (Doctors)

Ross Boatman as Harvey Monroe (EastEnders)

Darcy Grey as Marcus Dean (Emmerdale)

Matthew James-Bailey as Ethan Williams (Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Hate Crime (Coronation Street)

Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital (Doctors)

Jean’s Bipolar (EastEnders)

Meena Serial Killer (Emmerdale)

Misbah’s Historic Rape (Hollyoaks)

Seb was killed in a hate crime attack on Coronation Street last year

Best Single Episode

Flashback (Coronation Street)

Three Consultations and a Funeral (Doctors)

Jean in Southend (EastEnders)

Marlon’s Stroke (Emmerdale)

Out of Time (Hollyoaks)

Awards to be announced on the night

The Outstanding Achievement Award

The Tony Warren Award

How do I vote in The British Soap Awards?

You can vote for Best British Soap, Best Family, and Best Leading Performer on the British Soap Awards website.