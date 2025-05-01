British Soap Awards 2025: Full list of nominees - EastEnders and Emmerdale lead pack with 13 nods each

The full shortlist nominations for the 2025 British Soap Awards have been revealed, with Emmerdale and EastEnders leading the pack.

Both soaps picked up 13 nominations each, with Coronation Street and Hollyoaks both gaining 11 nominations. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on the winners of four categories - Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Villain of the Year, and Best Comedy Performance.

12 other awards will also be handed out when the ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 31. Jane McDonald returns to host the ceremony at the Hackney Empire, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX at some point in June, with a transmission date expected to be announced soon.

Alongside the 16 awards handed out on the night, the recipients of the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award, which celebrates Outstanding Achievement off-screen, will also be revealed.

Jane McDonald pictured at last year's British Soap Awards. PA MediaJane McDonald pictured at last year's British Soap Awards. PA Media
Here’s a full list of this years nominees and how to vote:

Best British Soap (viewer voted)

Best Leading Performer (viewer voted)

Villain of the Year (viewer voted)

Best Comedy Performance (viewer voted)

Best Family

Best Dramatic Performance

Best Single Episode

Best On-Screen Partnership

  • Alison King and Vicky Myers (Carla Connor and Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)
  • Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter (Patrick and Yolande Trueman, Eastenders)
  • William Ash and Beth Cordingly (Caleb and Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)
  • Nathaniel Dass and Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Best Storyline

Best Young Performer

Scene of the Year

Public voting on the first four categories in the list is now open via the British Soap Awards website. Voting will close at 5pm on Friday, May 30.

