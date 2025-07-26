Bruno joined the BGT panel in 2023. He is worth an approximate £7m according to Celebrity Net Worth. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA

Popular TV host Bruno Tonioli has quit Britain’s Got Talent - and his replacement is seemingly already lined up to step in.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69-year-old star – who joined the ITV show two years ago as a replacement for David Walliams – has reportedly stepped down due to scheduling clashes with his work on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

A source told The Sun: “Bruno has officially quit Britain’s Got Talent and they are hoping that KSI will replace him. He absolutely loved being on the panel with Simon, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden but Bruno just can’t juggle his schedule with filming. There is no bad blood and Bruno is leaving with a smile on his face. KSI, who was a replacement for Bruno on shows he missed last year, is in talks about coming on board full time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was previously revealed that Bruno was considering leaving the show because of the two week clash with DWTS. A source previously told The Sun: “The filming schedule in 2024 meant that Bruno could get away with not being present for filming one week of auditions. But it would be virtually impossible for him to miss two weeks, because in the final edit, that equates to half the episodes in the new three-month run of BGT, which will air from February of 2026.

“There is absolutely no ill feeling about the situation, it’s simply down to changes in the schedule making it incredibly difficult to remain as a full time judge.”