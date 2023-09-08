The real-life ‘City Guard Crime’ story is brought to the screen with the Netflix Original series, Burning Body.

A new Netflix Original series has arrived on the streaming giant, with the Spanish crime drama ‘Burning Body’ (‘El cuerpo en llamas’) telling a tale of toxic relationships and sex scandals underneath the blistering Catalonian sun. Although the names might not be familiar to overseas viewers, many of them are household names in Spain.

Take lead actress Úrsula Corberó for example; though some viewers may recognise her for her roles in the TV series ‘Money Heisy’ and ‘Snatch,’ the actress is more known in her home country for her roles in Spanish dramas ‘14 de abril. La República’ and ‘Física o Química.’ Eva Llorach also had a breakout performance in the 2018 drama film ‘Quién te cantará’, which earned her the Goya Award for Best New Actress in 2019 - the Spanish equivalent of a BAFTA Award.

Episodes of the series are also being directed by Laura Mañá, who became somewhat of a darling on the international festival circuit with her debut feature film, ‘Sexo por compassion’, released in 2000 and selected at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals. Its success led to the film and Mañá being awarded at the Malaga Film Festival (Best Film and Audience Award) and at the Festival de Miami (Best Screenplay).

Curious already about the series? NationalWorld is here to give you the lowdown on what could be your next big Netflix foreign series binge - before ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ take up your time when they arrive on digital platforms.

What is ‘Burning Body’ all about?

The synopsis from Netflix reads: “Upon the finding of a burned body in the Foix reservoir near Barcelona, the plot delves into the tangle of toxic relationships, cheating, violence and sex scandals involving the deceased (Pedro, a cop) and another two fellow agents (Rosa and Albert)”

Is it based on a true story?

Incredibly - it is. The "City Guard Crime" in Cubellas, Catalonia, Spain, was a shocking and tragic incident that unfolded on May 1, 2017, and deeply affected the community and the nation. It centred around a complicated web of relationships within the Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, involving the murder of Pedro Rodriguez, a 38-year-old officer.

Where was ‘Burning Body’ filmed?

The series was entirely shot in the Province of Barcelona, Spain, where the real murder case that inspired the show took place in 2017. Filming commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in February of the following year.

The bulk of the principal scenes for this upcoming crime thriller series were captured in the Province of Barcelona, situated at the heart of Catalonia, an autonomous community in the eastern region of Spain. The production team extensively explored the region, even establishing production bases in various neighbourhoods in and around the city of Barcelona.

While most of the outdoor sequences were filmed on location, certain interior scenes may have been shot on sound stages or within film studios located within the province. Additionally, the city of Manresa, the capital of the Comarca of Bages, played a significant role as another primary filming location for ‘Burning Body.’

The Sagrada Familia - one of a number of Catalonian landmarks spotted in Netflix's new series, 'Burning Body' (Credit: Britannica)

Who stars in ‘Burning Body’

The Spanish crime series stars the following performers (Source: Netflix)

Úrsula Corberó as Rosa

Eva Llorach as Ester

Quim Gutiérrez as Albert

Raúl Prieto as Manu

Isak Férriz as Javi

José Manuel Poga as Pedro

Guiomar Caiado as Sofía

Sergi Cervera as Néstor

Bruno Sevilla as Álvaro

Aina Clotet as Silvia

Aleida Torrent as Vanesa

When is ‘Burning Body’ on Netflix?