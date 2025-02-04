A 72-year-old woman known as Busty Granny left This Morning hosts and viewers stunned after opening up about her late-in-life journey into the world of sex and escorting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline, who appeared on the ITV daytime show with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Tuesday, shared how she went from a devout Christian who abstained from sex for 40 years to making up to £3,000 a month as a professional escort.

Her shocking revelations took an unexpected turn when she recounted one of her first intimate experiences after deciding to explore her sexuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went for a drink. Then we went for a meal. Then he invited me to a hotel with him," she explained, adding that the man was "close in age." She then shocked the presenters by casually admitting, "Yeah, so we did oral which I’d never done before."

Ben and Cat were left momentarily speechless, grimacing at the unexpected detail. Caroline, who is set to feature in Olivia Attwood’s new series Getting Filthy Rich, continued: "So I wasn’t quite sure what to expect really."

Ben attempted to lighten the mood, joking, "Neither are we," before Caroline added, "And he thought I was very good at it, let’s just put it that way. He said, ‘Where did you learn to do that?’ I said, ‘I haven’t, it’s my first time,’ and he said, ‘Well, you’ve got a gift.’"

Caroline, who appeared on the ITV daytime show with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Tuesday, shared how she went from a devout Christian who abstained from sex for 40 years to making up to £3,000 a month as a professional escort. | ITV

Ben, still reeling, responded, "That’s quite a compliment," with Cat nodding in agreement. Caroline added: "It is, isn’t it? If you haven’t done anything in 40 years, to be told that for the first time. Nothing like boosting your confidence, is there?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers on social media were just as shocked by the unexpected conversation, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One wrote: “I’m sorry but #ThisMorning has sunk to new lows. Having an escort of any age talking so explicitly about her sex life is not for mid morning television.”

"I’m no prude, but is a 72-year-old talking about oral really suitable for morning TV?" another questioned. One commented: “It's an inappropriate subject for daytime T.V. but her age has nothing to do with it.”

During the interview, Caroline also shared how she eventually decided to turn her new lifestyle into a career, initially by visiting a swinging club. At this point, Ben, clearly wary of more explicit details, interjected: "We don’t need too many details." Caroline quipped back, "No, I’m not going to give you any because it’s really not suitable for daytime television."

She went on to reveal that she now works as a professional escort, earning thousands a month from clients of "all backgrounds and ages," with many drawn to her because of "granny fantasies."