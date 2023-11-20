Cary Grant ITV series: release date of Archie on ITVX, cast with Jason Isaacs, and who was Archie Leach?

ITVX four-part drama Archie stars Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs as the silver screen legend. The series is executive produced and written by Jeff Pope, who has helmed previous biopics including The Reckoning, Cilla, Stan & Ollie, and The Lost King.

The series follows the life of Cary Grant, a Hollywood leading man during Hollywood’s golden age. He was known for iconic roles in His Girl Friday, Arsenic and Old Lace, North by Northwest, and Charade.

Grant was born and raised in Bristol, but moved to the US when he was a teenager and became a naturalised citizen in 1942, by which time he had been working in the film industry for a decade and had established himself as a huge name.

Jason Isaacs plays Cary Grant in ITVX drama series Archie

The actor had many relationships over his life, marrying five times, and had his daughter Jennifer, his only child, with his fourth wife Dyan Cannon, who he was married to for three years. He had lived on and off with fellow actor Randolph Scott over a period of 12 years, and there were rumours that they were in a secret gay relationship, though Grant, and his daughter denied that this was the case.

Archie delves into the private life of the man behind the stardom, exploring how Cary Grant suffered anxiety and addiction issues, how this destroyed his first four marriages, and how the actor concealed his insecurities from the rest of the world.

Who was Archie Leach?

Cary Grant was born Archibald Leach, but when studio executives didn’t think the name suited a leading man, he took on the stage name Cary Grant in 1932, the same year that he appeared in his first feature film, This is the Night.

Grant legally changed his name in 1941 - an inside joke featured in his film His Girl Friday in which Grant’s character says “The last man who said that to me was Archie Leach, just a week before he cut his throat”.

Who is in the cast of Archie?

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant

Laura Aikman as Dyan Cannon

Kara Tointon as younger Elsie Leach

Harriet Walter as Elsie Leach

Calam Lynch as young adult Archie Leach

Oaklee Pendergast as teenage Archie Leach

Dainton Anderson as child Archie Leach

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Elias

Ian Puleston-Davies as Pender

Jason Watkins as Stanley Fox

Christian Lees as George Burns

Ainy Medina as Rose

Peter Ellis as older Elias

Samantha Colley as Barbara Harris

Olivia Brody as young Jennifer Grant

Ellie MacDowall as Jennifer Grant

When is the release date of Archie?