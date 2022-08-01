The auction show has been rebooted a decade after it last aired

Antique fans rejoice, popular auction series Cash in the Attic is finally returning to our TV screens after almost a decade off the air.

Channel 5 , which is the new home of the show, says it hopes the series will appeal to "both fans of the original show and a new generation of antique-hunters, online auction bidders and fans of vintage ".

So, just what is Cash in the Attic, who will present the new series, how many episodes will there be and how can you watch?

Chris Kamara and expert appraiser Paul Hayes in the new series of Cahs in the Attic on Channel 5.

What is Cash in the Attic?

Cash in the Attic originally ran on the BBC from 2002 until 2012, airing 586 episodes across 18 series.

It has had a number of hosts including Jules Hudson, Angela Rippon, Jennie Bond, Gloria Hunniford, Lorne Spicer, Ben Fogle, Chris Hollins, Aled Jones, Alistair Appleton, and Angus Purden.

The new series has been called a "renewed, refreshed and rebooted" version by Channel 5, which will be the home of the series from now on.

The channel has said that the new series will have a format that fans of the original show will remember.

As before, the hosts and a handful of antique experts will help people to uncover hidden gems in their homes before taking them to auction with the hopes of landing a major windfall.

Why did it change channel?

Cash in the Attic was axed by the BBC a decade ago, but it has found a new home at Channel 5.

Claire Collinson-Jones, Chief Creative Officer at Studio Leo and Executive Producer commented: “Since this iconic format was last on UK screens, there’s been an explosion of interest in collectibles, antiques and online auctions.

“We’re thrilled Cash In The Attic has found a new home on Channel 5. It’s a reboot that couldn’t be more timely.”

Commissioning Editor Factual Guy Davies said: “Cash in the Attic is a classic and will make a great addition to our new ramped up daytime schedule.”

Who are the presenters?

Former host Jules Hudson will return to front the show, and there will also be a new presenter - Chris Kamara, a former professional football player and manager turned host.

Hudson said: “I’m really excited and very proud to be returning to host Cash in the Attic, and I can’t wait to get back into attics and auction rooms across the country, helping our viewers raise some welcome extra funds to make their dreams come true.

"The series was a firm favourite first time around, and I’m sure its return will be welcomed once again, nearly a decade after it left our screens.”

Kamara said: “It’s great to be joining Jules to host this series, I’m looking forward to helping people turn their old stuff into some unbelievable cash."

How can I watch Cash in the Attic?

The first episode of the new series of Cash in the Attic airs tonight (Monday 1 August) from 6pm to 7pm on Channel 5.

The first episode will see host Kamara and expert appraiser Paul Hayes visit Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and the home of retired civil servant Ian and his stepson Bradley

A new episode will air every weekday on Channel 5 in the same time slot, replacing Australian soap Neighbours which aired its final ever episode on Friday 29 July after 37 years on screen.

There are 40 episodes in the new series of Cash in the Attic, which means it is set to run for the next eight weeks.