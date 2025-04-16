Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes has sparked interest in his love life with his current stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV star has set tongues wagging over his close bond with fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate JoJo Siwa. The pair have been seen sharing jokes, private conversations and lounging in bed together, with fans commenting on their “flirty” chemistry despite JoJo identifying as a lesbian and having a partner on the outside.

Some have labelled Chris an ally to the LGBTQ+ community after JoJo revealed that she spoke in private to Chris about her gender and identity, with Chris supporting the singer and dancer through her journey. However, others, including some of their fellow housemates, think that their quick connection may be part of a “game plan” to get airtime on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way, the interest in Chris and JoJo’s relationship has sparked interest in the ex-Love Island star’s love life outside of the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Chris Hughes currently in a relationship?

Chris is currently single and has been single for the past three years. His last known relationship was with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock, who has competed in the Ladies European Tour and other high profile events.

He confirmed that the pair were dating in August 2021, gushing about his then-partner to The Sun, saying: "I met her [Annabel] on the golf course, spent a lot of time together and yes, it was lovely. We get on well with each other."

However, the pair called time on their relationship one year after confirming their romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has Chris Hughes dated?

Chris Hughes dated ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson for 16 months from 2019. | Getty Images

Another notable ex of the reality TV star-turned-racing presenter is former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson. Chris and Jesy dated in 2019, with the couple confirming their relationship status in June of that year with a social media post.

It was a short lived romance initially for Chris and Jesy, however they did go on to rekindle their relationship. It wasn’t until 2020 that the couple split for good, with Jesy’s representative confirming that they were no longer together after a 16-month relationship.

Prior to this, Chris grew to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, during which he was partnered with Olivia Attwood. The couple became fan-favourites and reached the final of the hit ITV reality dating show before being pipped to the title by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Chris Hughes met Olivia Attwood on Love Island in 2017 but the couple split seven months after leaving the ITV dating show. | Getty Images

Chris and Olivia continued their relationship outside of the villa and the pair even landed their own ITV reality show titled ‘Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On’. However, shortly after its release, it was confirmed that the couple had parted way, seven month after they met in the Love Island villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to OK! Magazine, Chris ended the relationship via text after weeks of arguing between him and Olivia. A source told the magazine: “He knows it wasn't right to end things this way and that he should have done it face to face, but they've been arguing so much it was the easiest and quickest way of dealing with it."

What has Olivia Attwood said about Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother?

Olivia, who is now married to footballer Bradley Dack, commented on her ex joining the Celebrity Big Brother house while hosting the KISS FM Breakfast Show alongside TOWIE star Pete Wicks. Before explaining that she didn’t keep in touch with her ex, she said: “It will be weird to see someone I've dated in that environment."

Olivia has also commented on Chris’s close bond with fellow housemate JoJo amid speculation over “gameplaying”. She said: “I'm consuming it through TikTok. I'm getting tagged in thousands because obviously, Chris Hughes and I used to date. I mean we're going back like six, seven years ago but we did.

“And he's having a big storyline on the show, he's having a very close friendship with JoJo Siwa. She has a girlfriend. They are just friends at the moment but some of the clips look a little bit... it looks like, I don't know, like there could be something."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I guess it's how you interpret it - yes, the internet is going two ways. The internet is going there's something there, there could be feelings from one side or both. There's another side of the internet that's going is Chris being smart? She's got a lot of followers, she's very famous."