Celebrity Big Brother contestants were placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a TikTok user flew a drone into the house’s garden.

The drone intrusion occurred at the show’s new West London compound, reportedly forcing all celebrity housemates indoors while the production

The user behind the account @thedronemenace has just over 600 followers. The account later posted footage online showing Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke working out on an exercise bike, while former MP Michael Fabricant stood outside during the incident.

A source told The Sun: “It was a major security breach. Flying a drone over the house is one thing but to be able to as good as land it in the garden meters away from the stars is terrifying.

“Michael was the first to spot the drone and pretended to shoot it down while Mickey was baffled. All the housemates ran to the doors to see what was happening but Big Brother quickly pulled down the shutters. Security is now being reviewed.”

ITV has yet to issue a public statement, but the broadcaster is reportedly reassessing its security setup after the unauthorised drone managed to fly so close to the contestants.

The TikToker’s account has previously shared drone footage of other well-known television sets, including EastEnders and Coronation Street.