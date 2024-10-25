Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England player completes celebrity Gogglebox lineup - and is joined on sofa by another sporting star

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are used to seeing these two from the comfort of their own living rooms, but tonight they’ll see them take on the role of spectator for once - in the name of Stand Up To Cancer.

Tonight’s star-studded special on Channel 4 features ten household names with the final pairing just revealed - and it’s an exciting one for sports fans, particularly Merseysiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton and England number one Jordan Pickford will be swapping playing for commentary as he gives viewers his take on what’s on the telly - and next to him will be his friend and fellow sportsman Tony Bellew.

Pickford started his career in his hometown of Sunderland and spent time on loan across the EFL before making his move to Goodison Park in 2017. Since then, the 30-year-old has made himself the national team’s undisputed number one - highlights of his 71 senior caps include some unforgettable penalty shootout performances, not least in the final of the Euros in 2021 when he saved two spot-kicks. That same tournament also saw him become the first keeper ever to keep clean sheets in the first five games of a European Championship.

Away from the pitch, Pickford is married to secondary school sweetheart Megan Davison, with whom he has a son and daughter. Instead of his family, though, his viewing partner for tonight’s special will be former professional boxer Tony Bellew. Pickford, 30, and Bellew, 41, are connected by their love for the Toffees and are good pals. Bellew was pictured at the keeper’s 30th birthday bash earlier this year and has been vocal with his support of Pickford throughout the ups and downs of his playing career.

The two were announced as the final members of tonight’s cast this morning, joining the likes of Josh Widdicombe, Stephen Merchant, Saskia Reeves, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Miriam Margolyes, and Lesley Joseph. Pickford’s not the only cast member with a place in England’s football folklore, though - Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, writers of the honorary national anthem ‘Three Lions’, will also be on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickford said: “I’m buzzing to join my mate Tony on our Gogglebox sofa for Stand Up to Cancer. It's not often you get to watch and chat about TV, while also making a difference. Everyone has been affected by cancer, so we wanted to do our bit to support this campaign which speeds up lifesaving cancer research.”

Bellew was characteristically more combative, remarking: "Jordan better not be thinking of starting any fights over the remote – I think we both know who would win that one!

“It’s going to be an amazing evening – what a great chance to kick back with one of my mates and enjoy some of the weeks’ best TV, all whilst helping raise money for a good cause.”

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer is live on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 25th October.