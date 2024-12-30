Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been revealed in a new trailer for the upcoming sixth series of the hit Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy will be appearing alongside his actress mum Denise Welch.

Welch, 66, was previously announced to be appearing on the upcoming series of the reality show, which sees celebrity contestant attempt to go off-grid and untraceable, alongside her husband Lincoln Townley, 52. Now, a new trailer has revealed that the Emmerdale actress and Loose Women panellist roped in her A-list son to help her and Townley go undetected during their stint on the show.

The Mirror has reported that the trailer, which is expected to air on Sunday (January 5), Welch and Townley can be seen hiding backstage during a The 1975 live show. Matty, who is Welch's son with previous partner and Benidorm star Tim Healy, will be seen in the trailer telling his mum: “Seriously what’s been going on? It’s been mental. I’ve been sending random messages to your phone.”

Telling the rock frontman that the hunters have her and Townley’s phones, Healy replies: “Well I’ve been saying I’ll meet you in Sunderland and stuff.”

Who is on Celebrity Hunted series six?

12 famous faces will take part in the new series of Celebrity Hunted, which will see the teams of two compete to go undetected by the hunter for the longest. The winners will walk away with £100,000 for their chosen charity.

The teams taking part in series six are:

Actress Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley

Strictly Come Dancing stars Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington

Soap stars Danielle Harold and Kimberley Hart-Simpson

TV personality Christine McGuinness and Blue singer Duncan James

News reporters Lucrezia Millarini and Simon McCoy

Podcasters Zeze Mills and David Whitely

When is Celebrity Hunted back?

The newest series of Celebrity Hunted will begin at 9pm on Sunday, January 5. The first episode will air live on Channel 4, with each subsequent episode coming weekly thereafter.

The episode will also be available to watch on the Channel 4 streaming series, with previous series of Celebrity Hunted also available to catch-up on right now.