The line-up for this year’s Celebrity Race Across The World has been revealed as the popular show prepares to hit screens soon.

The hit BBC show is back for a third celebrity edition, which will see the star-studded traveling pairs set off on a journey they will never forget. Leaving behind their home comforts and mobile phones, the contestants will be challenged to travel more than 5,000km on a shoestring budget.

The celebrity edition returns following the success of previous series which saw stars such as Scott Mills, Kelly Brook, Harry Judd and Melanie Blatt journey across the world. The most recent civilian series concluded earlier this year.

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert says: “The series’ success is a testament to how much audiences connect with the show’s raw emotion, incredible journeys, and heartfelt human stories. This series brings a new set of celebrities into that world and what makes it so special is watching them open up, bond, and grow through a life-changing experience. It’s inspiring, unpredictable, and full of those powerful moments that have made the format such a hit with viewers.”

Catherine Catton, BBC’s Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events says: “Celebrity Race Across the World is always a highlight of the year, and we are really looking forward to setting off with a new group of famous faces and their loved ones on an incredible journey full of twists and turns.”

Where is Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 set?

Our four sets of journeying pairs will embark on a race across the Caribbean and the Pacific Coast of Central America. The celebrities and their family members will be tasked with racing 5,900km from Isla Mujeres, near the easternmost point of Mexico, all the way to Península de La Guajira in Colombia.

When is Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 on TV?

Celebrity Race Across The World is expected to return to screens this autumn, although a specific release date has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.

Who is in Celebrity Race Across The World 2025?

The celebrities taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 have been confirmed. A total of four teams will attempt the journey in a shoestring budget. Here’s who is taking part:

Molly Rainford & Tyler West

This celeb couple met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and recently got engaged.

Molly is an actress and singer, best known for her role as Anna Knight in the BBC soap EastEnders. Tyler is a DJ on Kiss FM, where he presents the afternoon drivetime slot from 4pm to 7pm every weekday.

Roman Kemp & his sister Harleymoon

Roman Kemp is one of the most in-demand faces on British television, most recently fronting The One Show. He previously presented the Capital FM breakfast show, and placed third in the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. He also hosts a podcast called ‘You About?’ alongside singer-songwriter and best pal Tom Grennan

Harleymoon is Roman’s older sister and the oldest child of Spandau ballet bassist Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Kemp. Harleymoon is a singer-songwriter herself, and shares her career on stage and in the studio with her followers on social media.

Anita Rani & her dad Bal

Anita Rani is a radio and television presenter who has hosted shows such as Countryfile, Woman's Hour, and Watchdog. She also participated in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Gleb Savchenko, with the pair being eliminated in the semi-final. She will be joined by her dad Bal on the Celebrity Race Across The World journey.

Dylan Llewellyn & his mum Jackie

Actor Dylan Llewellyn has appear in some of the biggest hits on TV in recent years, having first grew to prominence as James (AKA ‘the wee English fella’) in Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls. He went on to appear in hit shows such as Big Boys and Beyond Paradise. He will be joined on the journey by his mum, Jackie.