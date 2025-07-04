A Married at First Sight star, a Love Island icon and an England cricket legend have all signed up for the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The show is a reality military training television show in which contestants partake in a shortened two-week long training course that is designed to replicate the actual United Kingdom Special Forces selection course. The instructors take the recruits through hostile and unforgiving warfare environments, testing their mental and physical ability through a series of tests as they go.

The Channel 4 series began with civillians in 2015, and since then it’s proved so popular with viewers there have been eight main series and five celebrity spin-off series. Previously, only a few celebrities have successfully completed the course. They are footballer Wayne Bridge, musician Locksmith Rudimental, real name Leon Rolle, Paralympic athletes Lauren Steadman and Aled Davies, singer Alexandra Burke, Love Island star Wes Nelson, dancer AJ Pritchard, reality favourite Calum Best, The Only Way is Essex’s Ferne McCann, Eastenders actress Maisie Smith and singer Gareth Gates. The celebrity version of the series is held in order to raise money for charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Casting has officially begun for the next celebrity series as it will begin filming soon, reportedly in the exotic location of Marrakech - and there are a number of recognisable faces who will be taking part and put themselves against the brutal training of the SAS. Read on to find all about them, plus when you can expect to see their SAS journeys air on TV. The question is, will any of them also successfully complete the intensive course?

Jessika Power

Jessika Power. Photo by Instagram/@jessika_power. | Instagram/@jessika_power

Jessika Power, aged 32, rose to fame on the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia in 2019 and has gone on to appear on many reality shows including Big Brother VIP, Ex on the Beach, and Celebs Go Dating. She’s also any Only Fans model.

A TV source told The Sun: “Jessika brought huge drama on MAFS Australia when she was involved in an affair scandal, and she also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, so she’s very well versed in reality TV. She knows how to deliver some explosive TV moments.”

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer. | Getty Images

28-year-old Dani Dyer, who is the daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, is also no stranger to life in the limelight. She made a name for herself when she won Love Island in 2018 alongside ex Jack Fincham, and has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her soap actor father. In 2021, she made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up her father’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

She also appeared on Survival of the Fittest but left early due to an injury, so she may be looking to prove herself with SAS: Who Dares Wins. A source told The Sun: “Dani may be small in stature but she’s incredibly tough.

“Any woman who can juggle working while being a mum to three children under four is impressive — and that’s the woman Dani’s friends and family see on a daily basis. Celebrity SAS is a really difficult show, both mentally and physically. It will push her to her limits but she can’t wait to get started. If people thought her dad Danny was the hardman of the family, wait until they see what Dani’s capable of.”

The star is a mum-of-three and married footballerJarrod Bowen earlier this year. She shares one-year-old twins Summer and Star with her new husband and also has a four-year-old son, Santiago, from a previous relationship.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return for a new series on Channel 4. | Channel 4

Cole Anderson James

YouTuber and TikToker Cole Anderson James, aged 28, has four million followers across his social media platforms. He also had a small part in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life.

Cole, who only began posting to social media in 2020 after losing his job in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, is known for playing different characters in his videos that include teachers, bouncers and parents to create relatable scenes that his fans can relate to.

A source told The Sun: “He’s very well known on social media, so taps into Channel 4’s desire to bring in a youth audience- hence them also signing Tiktokker Jack Joseph.” (More on him below).

Jack Joseph

TikTok comedian Jack Joseph, aged 25, is set to take part - but he’s somwhat controversial. He has faced backlash after posting a comedic sketch where he mimicked someone using a wheelchair. Many people found this to be offensive and accused him of being ableist.

While Jack appears to have deleted the post, he didn’t give a public apology or explanation - and this seems to have upset fans even more. Recent TikTok’s search results show his name trends on the platform alongside phrases like “Jack Joseph apology ableism” and “Jack Joseph ableism reaction,” suggesting that viewers are still hoping for accountability.

Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann. | Getty Images

46-year-old England cricket hero Graeme Swann, who also previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, is set to be part of the line-up.

A source said to The Sun: “Sports stars always do well in the Celeb SAS line-up, and bosses are chuffed they’ve got Graeme to sign on the dotted line. Not only is he familiar to cricket fans, he’s also a reality TV favourite too after his stint on Strictly in 2018, where he finished in seventh place. Graeme is used to the pressure of international sporting events, and the acid tongues of the Strictly panel, but nothing will prepare him for his toughest TV show yet.”

When will the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins air?

The new series is due to begin filming this summer, but we already know from previous series that it then takes a year for the show to be broadcast. So, we won’t expect to see the above names put through their paces until 2026. We’ll update this page and let you know when Channel 4 announce more information regarding the release date.