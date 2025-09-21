Celebrity Traitors: First-look at brand new series - everything we know so far including cast and launch date
The hit competition show is inviting celebrities into the fray this autumn, with a spin-off from the mega successful main series of The Traitors.
The Celebrity Traitors will see host Claudia Winkleman guide a group of conniving celebs through the Traitors journey and they murder, deceive and deduce the traitors amongst the group.
Excitement has been high among fans ever since the series was announced in August 2024. Viewers have waited patiently as the series came together with a star-studded cast being whisked away to the famous Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands earlier this year.
The BBC has now confirmed even more details about the upcoming series, as well as releasing a sneak-peak first-look at what appears to be the first roundtable of the series. Claudia can be seen in the clip explaining to the celebrities: “This game doesn’t care who you are. Your glamorous lives count for nothing.
“Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that...”
When does The Celebrity Traitors start?
The BBC has finally confirmed that The Celebrity Traitors will premiere on Wednesday, October 9 at 9pm. The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and the first episode will be a bumper 70-minute treat.
The Celebrity Traitors will return the following evening, on Thursday, October 10. The show will air two nights a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Who is in The Celebrity Traitors cast?
A total of 19 familiar faces will be taking a seat around the roundtable at the start of the series. These celebrities are:
- Alan Carr
- Cat Burns
- Celia Imrie
- Charlotte Church
- Clare Balding
- David Olusoga
- Joe Marler
- Joe Wilkinson
- Jonathan Ross
- Kate Garraway
- Lucy Beaumont
- Mark Bonnar
- Nick Mohammed
- Niko Omilana
- Paloma Faith
- Ruth Codd
- Stephen Fry
- Tameka Empson
- Tom Daley
As of yet, we’re not sure which stars have been chosen as traitors and which stars will make up the majority group of faithfuls. The roles will be revealed during the premiere episode of The Celebrity Traitors on October 9.