A brand new clip from the upcoming series of Celebrity Traitors has been released ahead of the show’s highly-anticipated premiere.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit competition show is inviting celebrities into the fray this autumn, with a spin-off from the mega successful main series of The Traitors.

The Celebrity Traitors will see host Claudia Winkleman guide a group of conniving celebs through the Traitors journey and they murder, deceive and deduce the traitors amongst the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement has been high among fans ever since the series was announced in August 2024. Viewers have waited patiently as the series came together with a star-studded cast being whisked away to the famous Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands earlier this year.

The BBC has now confirmed even more details about the upcoming series, as well as releasing a sneak-peak first-look at what appears to be the first roundtable of the series. Claudia can be seen in the clip explaining to the celebrities: “This game doesn’t care who you are. Your glamorous lives count for nothing.

“Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that...”

When does The Celebrity Traitors start?

The BBC has finally confirmed that The Celebrity Traitors will premiere on Wednesday, October 9 at 9pm. The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and the first episode will be a bumper 70-minute treat.

The Celebrity Traitors will return the following evening, on Thursday, October 10. The show will air two nights a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia WInkleman returns as The Celebrity Traitors hits screens this October. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/CodyBurridge

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors cast?

A total of 19 familiar faces will be taking a seat around the roundtable at the start of the series. These celebrities are:

Alan Carr

Cat Burns

Celia Imrie

Charlotte Church

Clare Balding

David Olusoga

Joe Marler

Joe Wilkinson

Jonathan Ross

Kate Garraway

Lucy Beaumont

Mark Bonnar

Nick Mohammed

Niko Omilana

Paloma Faith

Ruth Codd

Stephen Fry

Tameka Empson

Tom Daley

As of yet, we’re not sure which stars have been chosen as traitors and which stars will make up the majority group of faithfuls. The roles will be revealed during the premiere episode of The Celebrity Traitors on October 9.