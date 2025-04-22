Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leaked line-up has given up the first glimpse as the star who could be taking part the celebrity spin-off edition of The Traitors.

The BBC previously announced that Celebrity Traitors would be launching following the runaway success of the murder-mystery inspired competition show. Claudia Winkleman will return as host to welcome a batch of celebrities to the famous Traitors castle.

The Traitors executive producer Mike Cotton said in August: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

Almost 10 million viewers tuned in for the most recent series of the main show, which aired in January 2025. After the announcement that some of our favourite celebrities would be heading to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the rumour mill over which stars would find themselves around the roundtable went into overdrive.

The Sun has now reported that a full line-up for the show, which is set to kick off filming today (April 22) and will air this autumn. Here’s who is reported to be taking part in the show.

Who will be on Celebrity Traitors?

Clare Balding

Clare Balding is reportedly taking part in the Celebrity Traitors | AFP via Getty Images

Sports presenter Clare Balding is set to spend time at the famous Traitors cast in the Scottish Highlands as part of the show’s all-star celebrity cast. Reports surfaced in October that Balding, 54, was in talks with bosses to join the show, with the BBC Sport star believed to have signed on the dotted line.

Lucy Beaumont

Comedian Lucy Beaumont is part of the 'leaked' line-up for the first series of Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

According to reports, comedian Lucy Beaumont will be joining the famous roundtable on Celebrity Traitors. The 41-year-old star is best known to fans of comedy panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and her Dave mockumentary series Meet The Richardsons, which she filmed with ex-husband Jon Richardson.

Mark Bonnar

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar is best known for his role in Line of Duty, Shetland and Guilt. | AFP via Getty Images

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar is another name rumoured to be joining the first series of Celebrity Traitors. The Line of Duty star, 56, will be known to fans of the hit BBC crime drama, as well as fans of Shetland, Guilt and The Rig.

Cat Burns

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns is known as a superfan of The Traitors. | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns will be swapping the stage for the roundtable, according to reported Celebrity Traitor lineup leaks. The Brit Award nominee is best known for her hit single ‘Go’, which went viral on TikTok and subsequently reached number two in the UK charts. The 24-year-old is also known for her love of the main Traitors series, sharing her thoughts with fans on social media.

Alan Carr

Alan Carr has been long-rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Everyone’s favourite Chatty Man will reportedly be playing the game of traitors vs faithful. Alan Carr has been rumoured to be involved with the show since late 2024 with fans keen to see the comedian and Interior Design Masters host, 48, take on his fellow celebrities in the tense roundtable sessions.

Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church is rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Singer and actress Charlotte Church is another name believed to be joining the spin-off of the hit BBC competition show. The 39-year-old may use the appearance as a return to public life after spending many years out of the spotlight following her rise to fame in her younger years, instead opting to open a wellness retreat called ‘The Dreaming’ in Pows.

Ruth Codd

Irish actress Ruth Codd is best known to fans for her roles in Netflix shows The Midnight Club and The Fall Of The House Of Usher. | Getty Images for Netflix

Ruth Codd, 28, is a Irish actress best known to fans of The Midnight Club on Netflix. She also appeared in the Netflix horror series The Fall Of The House Of Usher. At age 23, Ruth had part of her right leg amputated due to complications from a previous injury, and has since used her platform to advocate for disability awareness.

Tom Daley

Tom Daley is reportedly using retirement to join Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images for Out.com / equal

Olympic gold medal-winner diver Tom Daley is using retirement to take a trip to the Scottish Highlands. The athlete announced that he would be retiring from diving following the conclusion of the Paris Olympics in 2024 and has reportedly said yes to taking part in Celebrity Traitors after turning down other competition shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Tameka Empson

EastEnders star Tameka Empson is said to be swapping Albert Square for the Scottish Highland in Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Tameka Empson is best known to fans of EastEnders for her portrayal of Kim Fox in the BBC soap EastEnders. A source told The Sun that the star, 48, would be hoping to use her acting skills to her advantage on Celebrity Traitors.

Paloma Faith

Singer Paloma Faith is reportedly taking part in the inaugural series of Celebrity Traitors. | AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith, 43, is another name that has been long-rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors. The ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ hitmaker’s reported appearance on the BBC series will be her first foray into reality TV, with Paloma reportedly telling close friends that she wants the public to see another side of her.

Stephen Fry

Sir Stephen Fry has been long-rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Sir Stephen Fry is reportedly set to join the star-studded show in the Scottish Highlands. His name has been linked to Celebrity Traitors since it was announced, with The Sun reporting that the actor and comedian jumped at taking part when asked by bosses.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway is included in the leaked cast list for Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway will be swapping the news desk for the Traitors’ roundtable if reports are to be believed. The TV personality, 57, is beloved by viewers, with bosses believed to have the star high up on their wishlist due to her popularity.

Celia Imrie

Actress Celia Imrie is best known to viewers for her role in bridget Jones's Diary and Calendar Girls. | AFP via Getty Images

Celia Imrie will be hoping that her acting chops will help her in the famous Traitors castle. The star, 72, is best known to viewers for her roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and may use her stint on the murder-mystery inspired competition show to prepare for her role in the upcoming adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club.

Joe Marler

Ex-England rugby legend Joe Marler is reportedly heading north to film Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

According to reports, talk of ex-England rugby legend Joe Marler’s involvement came after friends let slip that the star was taking part in the celebrity edition of The Traitors. If leaks are true, there were no fibs being told, with the former three-time Six Nations winner set to take a set at the roundtable.

Nick Mohammed

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed will have a busy schedule with Celebrity Traitors and season four of the hit Apple TV+ series on the horizon. | Getty Images

Comedian and actor Nick Mohammed is believed to have signed up to take part in the new series of Celebrity Traitors. The Ted Lasso star will have a busy schedule on his hands, with confirmation that season four of the hit Apple TV+ series is now in production.

David Olusoga

Celebrated art historian David Olusoga has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Traitors. | AFP via Getty Images

Art historian David Olusoga is reportedly join in the cast of the Celebrity Traitors in the Scottish Highlands. The 55-year-old is best known for his best-selling history books, and was awarded the BAFTA Special Award in 2023 for his contribution to the arts.

Niko Omilana

YouTuber Niko Omilana is set to take part in Celebrity Traitors, according to reports. | Getty Images

YouTuber Niko Omilana made a name for himself outside of the video-sharing site for his political stunts, which have included running against Laurence Fox and Sadiq Khan in the 2021 mayoral election and running in the 2024 General Election in ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s seat. The 27-year-old has also been involved in the Sidemen charity matches over the years while continuing to upload content to his YouTube channel.

Jonathan Ross

TV presenter will reportedly return to the BBC to take part in Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud

Television presenter Jonathan Ross is another named reportedly joining Celebrity Traitors for its inaugural series. He was rumoured to be taking part in the show from the moment plans for the celebrity spin-off were announced, with the star, 64, set to appear on the BBC for the first time since he quit his Radio 2 show following his involvement in the Andrew Sachs scandal.

Joe Wilkinson

Comedian Joe Wilkinson may look to friend and series two traitor Paul Gorton for advice as he reportedly joins the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Getty Images

Comedian Joe Wilkinson recently impressed viewers with his stint on Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK and is reportedly set to bring his brand of deadpan humour to the Traitors roundtable. He may be able to pick up tips from series two fan-favourite Traitor Paul Gorton, who is a friend of the comedy star.