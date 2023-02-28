Bronson has amassed 17 convictions for a string of violent offences and he has taken over 11 people hostage

Charles Bronson has spent nearly 50-years in prison. (YouTube)

Britain’s most notorious inmate Charles Bronson is the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary titled Bronson: Fit to be Free?

The two-part documentary delves into the story of Bronson’s crimes and assesses whether he can be reintegrated into society in the future. The 70-year-old criminal has spent nearly all of the last 50 years behind bars since his initial arrest in 1974.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronson faces a public parole hearing which could result in him being released from prison. The Channel 4 documentary features interviews with Bronson and a series of candid chats with his son George.

But how can viewers watch Charles Bronson’s documentary and what has been said about his upcoming parole? Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch Bronson: Fit to be Free?

The first episode of Bronson: Fit to be Free aired on Channel 4 on Monday 27 February. The second part of the documentary is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday 28 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers can catch up on the first part of the documentary on All4 which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

Who is Charles Bronson?

Charles Bronson is a British criminal who has been described by Channel 4 as the “UK’s most notorious prisoner.”

Bronson, who now calls himself Charles Salvador after his artist hero Salvador Dali, was initially jailed for seven years for armed robbery in 1974. He has mainly been kept in jail since then due to his repeated violence inside jail, mostly towards prison staff.

Bronson has held 11 hostages in nine different sieges, with governors, doctors, staff and his own solicitor among the victims. In 2000, Bronson was handed a minimum four-year sentence for holding a prison teacher hostage at HMP Hull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Parole Board has refused to release him from prison since this incident.

When is Bronson’s parole hearing?

Charles Bronson’s case will be reviewed by the Parole Board on Monday 6 March and Wednesday 8 March.

Parole Board chairwoman claims it is in the interest of justice for Bronson to have a public hearing. She said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in public.”

What has Bronson said about the hearing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Bronson claims to be reformed ahead of the meeting and he believes he can “taste freedom.” Bronson also describes his son George as a key reason behind his rehabilitation.

Bronson said: “The system has labelled me for so many years untameable, untreatable, unpredictable, dangerous…I’ve had every label you can think of. But at the end of the day what people don’t realise, since George, my son, has come into my life, I’ve changed and…George has got me the best legal team in the world.

“I’m coming home, I’m definitely coming home. Cards on the table, do I sound like Britain’s most dangerous man? Come on.”