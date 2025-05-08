Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight couples tried to save their relationship on Netflix’s new dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business - but did any of them manage to do so, and will there be a second series?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show featured eight former couples who were hoping to deal with the past infidelity that had torn them apart and reconnect during a stay at a luxury retreat on Mallorca.

They were guided by Amanda Holden and relationship expert Paul C Brunson, who regular dating show viewers will recognise from Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, were any of the couples able to move past the cheating that had ruined their relationships? Keep reading to find out all you need to know, including whether or not we can expect to see even more couples head to the retreat for series 2.

Amanda Holden and relationship expert Paul C Brunson are co-hosting new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Which Cheat: Unfinished Business couples are still together?

Rebecca and Biggs - Not together

Jazz and Craig - Not together

Rebecca C and Dan - Not together

Lucia and Conor - Not together

Amberley and Kieran - Still together

Steph and Andre - Still together

Tegan and Shaun - Not together

Olivia and Liam - Still together

Rebecca and Biggs

Rebecca and Biggs, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Rebecca and Biggs met on the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2020 - but their relationship didn’t last and they returned to Mallorca in the hope of rekindling their romance.

During the very first episode of the show, it was revealed that Biggs had cheated on Rebecca during their relationship. They weren’t able to save their connection during the retreat, however, and instead she got to know fellow contestant Craig. She even ended up travelling to London to visit him and the pair slept with each other.

Taking to her Instagram on May 7, Rebecca spoke about the experience. She said: “I laughed, I cried, I questioned some of my life choices . . . and so did some of you! And that’s totally fair—everyone watches through their own lens. Just remember, there’s a real person behind the screen. I’m only human, just like you. This experience was intense, emotional, unforgettable — and I’ve come out of it stronger. Taking a little time to reset, but I’m good, grateful, and excited for what’s next!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jazz and Craig

Jazz and Craig, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ex-footballer Craig, who most recently played for non-league team Dulwich Hamlet, and his ex Jazz were hoping to reunite - but they knew their differences would be hard to resolve.

As previously mentioned, Craig got close to Rebecca during filming. After all the couples returned to the UK once filming was over the pair met up and slept together. He was also still seeing Jazz at the same time, however.

That didn’t stay secret for long. During the final reckoning, it was revealed Craig had been sleeping with both Rebecca and Jazz, and neither of the women knew about the other. Jazz ended her relationship with Craig instantly and called him "the evilest, nastiest, lying, most manipulative person I’ve ever met.”

Rebecca C and Dan

Rebecca C and Dan, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This fiery ex-couple apaprently left behind a trail of heartbreak and anger when they split up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of accountability was their biggest obstacle, as neither of them are able to back down from an argument. They were hoping to get the spark back in their relationship, but they weren’t able to do so.

They appeared to be doing well together throughout the retreat - but then on the last day Dan suddenly told Rebecca he didn't think she was the one for him and broke up with her.

At the final reckoning Rebecca said Dan had later tried to reach out to her but she wanted nothing to do with him after what he did to her. She also revealed she was in a new relationship.

Lucia and Conor

Lucia and Conor, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Lucia and Conor, from Wales, had been together for four years but when they entered the retreat they were at a make-or-break stage. This was because Lucia had discovered her beau had been unfaithful towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the retreat went on, Conor told Lucia his love for her had faded and he didn't see them progressing further. They left the show separately and at the final reckoning Lucia revealed Conor had followed many of her friends on social media because he thought they were “fit”, something which she found disrespectful. Conor responded: "I don’t have any respect for her."

Amberley and Kieran

Amberley and Kieran, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Amberley and Kieran had very different views on where their romance went wrong. The pair spent months struggling to see eye to eye and arguing over who did the betraying - and they were hoping they could finally work it out for good on the show.

It worked for them - sort of. They’re still not officially in a relationship, but they did agree by the final reckoning ceremony that they wanted to carry on seeing each after the retreat. At the ceremony, Kieran said how beneficial the experience had been for their connection. He said: “Every time we have a little blowup, we call things out, and it just resolves a million times quicker than anything we did before."

The couple were guests on Amanda Holden’s show on Heart Radio on Wednesday May 7, where they confirmed they are very much still an item today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph and Andre

Steph and Andre, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Steph and Andre, from Essex, were hoping the retreat - and Paul and Amanda - could work its magic and repair their broken relationship. Before heading to the retreat, it was two years since the former couple had seen each other, but they’d still got some shocking revelations to make.

They successfully worked through their issues, however, and they’ve now moved in together. Steph took to Instagram on May 7 to write about their relationship, she said: “After the cameras stopped rolling, after the dust settled, and when it felt like the world had already made up its mind… we stayed. Quietly. Intentionally. Protectively. We chose us. We’ve had the happiest and saddest times together but you remain by my side.

“To the man who never once let me forget my worth… thank you. For standing by me when it was easier to run. For choosing patience over pride. For seeing beyond my soul and holding onto the heart. You’ve made me feel safe, loved, and so deeply understood — in a way I never knew I needed.”

Tegan and Shaun

Tegan and Shaun, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This ex-couple were still clashing and struggle to agree on anything when they entered the retreat. Discussing their problems was difficult for them, particularly Shaun’s betrayal that ended their romance. Despite having lots of sessions with Paul, they ultimately couldn't make the relationship work and ended up leaving the show early- separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the final reckoning it was then revealed Shaun tried to reach out to be friends with Tegan, but she blocked him. There’s been no contact between the pair since.

Taking to Instagram on May 7, Teegan wrote: “I wouldn’t change the outcome. Closure was a gift. I’ve come out the other side happier, stronger, and filled to the brim with self-love, confidence, and a whole new level of self-worth.”

Shaun took to his Instagram on the same day to debut his new girlfriend. He did not name his mystery new woman, but he did post a photo of her. He wrote: “I would like the world to see the absolute rock in my life. This beautiful, funny, hilarious and caring person. She knows about every single part of my past, the bad, the very bad and the exciting things I have done. We move forwards not backwards. Everyone meet my girlfriend.”

Olivia and Liam

Olivia and Liam are participants in one of Netflix's most controversial reality shows

This pair dated for ten years prior to entering the retreat - but they weren’t ready to completely call it quits without giving things one last shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their time on the show, Liam confessed to cheating on Olivia - something she had had her suspicions about throughout their time together. The pair continued to work on their relationship, however, and by the final reckoning ceremony they agreed to stay together. They are still together now.

Olivia also took to her Instagram page on May 7 to write about her love for her other half. She said: “My love, what a journey we’ve shared. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m so grateful we made it through together. No one else truly knows what we’ve been through, and while people may judge, they don’t define us. I’m so excited for what lies ahead. Love you.”

Will there be a Cheat: Unfinished Business series 2 on Netflix?

We expect there will be a second series of Cheat as the first one has performed very well for Netflix. Paul took to his Instagram to say that the show was top 10 in over 26 countries, including the UK and the US.

A TV insider told The Sun: “There was always the hope Cheat had the potential for a sequel, but since it dropped it’s got a great response so ano­ther season is a no-brainer. But in the current climate where competition is fierce, particularly among dating shows, these decisions can go either way. Producers of the show are confident, however.”

Producers are also said to be hoping to get Amanda and Paul back for the second series. Netflix has not yet commented on the potential of a new series.