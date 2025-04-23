Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cast of Amanda Holden's new Netflix dating series, Cheat: Unfinished Business, has been announced - and it includes a former Love Island couple, a footballer and a former couple with a ten year history.

The show will feature eight former couples who hope to deal with the past infidelity that has torn them apart and reconnect during their stay at a luxury retreat on Mallorca - all guided by Amanda and relationship expert Paul C Brunson, who regular dating show viewers will recognise from Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating.

The purpose of the programme is to see if the relationship can be revived. That would require the person who has cheated to admit to their mistakes and show remorse for their actions, and also the person who has cheated to forgive and move past the heart.

Speaking about the show previously, Amanda said: "Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships — and this is it! A series about second chances and unfinished business. I can't wait to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of it."

Brunson wrote about the show on Instagram: “Infidelity is complex and painful, but I don’t think it always has to end a relationship. If both partners are willing to put in the work to rebuild trust, the process can often make a relationship stronger.

“I strongly believe that audiences will resonate deeply with our couples. This show is going to feel very different to other dating formats and I can’t wait to see how it’s received.”

Now, ahead of the nine-part series airing later this month, the eight couples who are hoping to reignite their love have been revealed by MailOnline. Keep reading to find out all about them, plus the show’s release date and the trailer.

Amanda Holden and relationship expert Paul C Brunson are co-hosting new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The couples taking part in Cheat: Unfinished Business

These are the eight couples taking part in the show - and there’s some recognisable faces:

Rebecca and Biggs

Rebecca and Biggs, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Rebecca and Biggs met on the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2020 - but their relationship didn’t last and now they’ve returned to Mallorca in the hope of rekindling their romance.

Newcastle-based Rebecca and Biggs, of Glasgow, had a long distance relationship for 18 months but then they split. Speaking about their break-up, Biggs said: “Rebecca's more of a party girl, but I want a family and business and just to work work work. I want that 'couple goals' life where we both work hard together and build an amazing family.'

Their breakup turned sour when Rebecca reportedly grew close to fellow Love Island star Michael Griffiths following the end of their union. Biggs then went on to have a relationship with a woman called Summer and although they welcomed a baby son in June 2023 they also split around the same time.

Now, Rebecca and Biggs are hoping to give things a second go.

Rebecca C and Dan

Rebecca C and Dan, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This fiery ex-couple apaprently left behind a trail of heartbreak and anger when they split up.

A lack of accountability will likely be their biggest obstacle, as neither of them are able to back down from an argument. They are hoping to get the spark back in their relationship, but first they’ll have to be civil with each other.

Lucia and Conor

Lucia and Conor, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Lucia and Conor, from Wales, have been together for four years but now they’re at a make-or-break stage.

They have said they need a “wakeup call” as their long-standing romance is at stake, and they think getting guidance from Amanda and Paul will give them just that.

Amberley and Kieran

Amberley and Kieran, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Amberley and Kieran have very different views on where their romance went wrong. The pair have spent months struggling to see eye to eye and arguing over who did the betraying - and they’re hoping they can finally work it out for good.

Jazz and Craig

Jazz and Craig, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

One of this pair was living a double life when they were together - and all will be revealed when they enter the retreat.

Ex-footballer Craig, who most recently played for non-league team Dulwich Hamlet, and his ex Jazz are hoping to reunite but their differences will be hard to resolve.

Steph and Andre

Steph and Andre, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Steph and Andre, from Essex, are hoping to retreat - and Paul and Amanda - can work its magic and repair their broken relationship.

It’s been two years since the former couple saw each other, but they’ve still got some shocking revelations to make - and they will be tough to overcome.

Tegan and Shaun

Tegan and Shaun, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This ex-couple may have broken up, but they still clash and struggle to agree on anything. Discussing their problems is difficult for them, particularly the “betrayal” that ended their romance.

Olivia and Liam

Olivia and Liam, a couple on new Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This pair dated for ten years before ending their romance - but they’re not ready to completely call it quits yet without giving things one last shot.

The issus is that one of them is hiding a big secret - and all will come out at the retreat.

The Cheat: Unfinished Business trailer

You can watch the trailer for Cheat: Unfinished Business below:

The show will air on Wednesday April 30. It is thought that all nine episodes will drop on the platform at once so that makes it the perfect new binge-worthy series.