A Strictly contestant in the forthcoming season has been tormented by a female stalker.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of former England rugby player Chris Robshaw say that he has been through an ordeal at the hands of the woman, who police believe has now left the country. Cops are still trying to find her.

The Sun has reported that Robshaw, 39, met the woman twice during work events, and that she started contacting him six months after that. When she threatened violence and said she would spread false allegations about him, he called police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England rugby star Chris Robshaw has joined Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Robshaw has two children with his wife, opera singer Camilla Kerslake.

The Sun quoted a friend of his who said: “Chris almost turned down Strictly because of what this woman has been putting him and his family through. She’s made some disgusting threats. It has been awful for them.

“Chris and Camilla have been told by the police they’re not alone. This woman has form for what she’s been doing to them and has done it to other people too. Chris and Camilla are just the latest victims in a string of lives she’s tried to destroy. He only went ahead with Strictly for his son Wilding.

Chris Robshaw and his wife Camilla Kerslake | Submitted

“He told his dad: ‘I want mummy to laugh at your dancing’. So Chris bit the bullet and went for it. He was honest with the BBC from the start and they’ve been amazing. They are supporting him and are aware of everything that is going on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robshaw will appear on the show alongside former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, actor Alex Kingston, former footballer-turned coach Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal.

The friend added: “The stuff she was coming up with was farcical. She then started calling companies Chris and Camilla were working with to tell them these made up lies. She is intent on trying to ruin Chris and Camilla’s life. Her other victims are said to have struggled professionally, financially, and mentally.

“Chris warned police the minute his children were put into danger. This woman posted their address online and made really nasty threats against him and his family.”