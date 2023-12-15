Christmas in the Cotswolds (Canva Images)

Christmas has arrived in the Cotswolds. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the UK. Over 25 million tourists visit the area each year as it is steeped in history that spans many centuries, from medieval market towns to castles and Roman villas. Channel 5 are taking you behind the scenes in this one-off Christmas special, featuring the rural idyll at the most magical time of year.

In the weeks up to the big day, cameras have been following the many people who make the Cotswolds look like a Christmas wonderland including chefs, crafters and carol singers. The TV special will also feature the annual Christmas market in Broadway which sees the high street closed off. Burford’s florist will see them making Christmas wreaths and The Slaughters Manor House will be making festive afternoon tea.

Not forgetting the biggest attractions in the area which include Blenheim Palace and the Cotswold Reindeer farm. What could be more Christmassy than seeing reindeer in the snow? It will be a Christmas extravaganza, so crack open the mulled wine, sit back and relax because Christmas in the Cotswolds will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

When is Christmas in the Cotswolds on TV?