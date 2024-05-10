Clarkson's Farm season 3: Gerald Cooper shares major health update after cancer diagnosis
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clarkson’s Farm fans have been given a major health update from one of the show’s stars during the latest batch of season 3 episodes.
In part one of the new Amazon Prime series Jeremy Clarkson revealed that Gerald Cooper, who has worked on Diddly Squat Farm for 50 years had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had to undergo an operation. His diagnosis had been kept secret until the new season was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 3.
The 74-year-old was "terrified" and "desperately upset" with the news and was noticeably missing from part one of the new series, leading to fans growing concerned about his welfare. Thankfully, in Clarkson’s Farm season 3 part two, Cooper has shared a major update on his health following his cancer diagnosis.
What has Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper said?
Viewers will be relieved after Cooper shared an update on his health in episode five of the third season of Clarkson’s Farm. The 74-year-old was "terrified" and "desperately upset" after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and had been noticeably missing from the first half of season 3.
Reported by the Daily Express, the latest episode shows Clarkson delighted to realise that his friend, Cooper, had returned to the farm. He says: “Hang on – no way. He's back - Gerald’s Back! I cannot believe it."
Clarkson then jumps out of the car and makes his way to Cooper, giving him a hug and saying: “Lovely to see you, my man.” Adding: "Because I know obviously you've been poorly, but have you been having chemo?"
Clarkson shares: "I can't even get my head around it!" Whilst Cooper goes into detail about his cancer journey so far, with Clarkson saying: "This is the best description of cancer treatments I've ever heard." Adding: “You've no idea how much we've all missed you. It must be nice to be back.” To which Cooper replied: “It's nice being back to see you - all my friends.”
The diagnosis had came as a shock, with Clarkson breaking the news in an earlier episode this season that Cooper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Cooper has worked on Diddly Squat Farm for 50 years, with his speciality in stone wall building. He is a beloved character of the Clarkson’s Fam series, thanks to his thick accent often leaving the former Top Gear star confused.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.