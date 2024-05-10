Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jeremy Clarkson broke the news in Clarkson’s Farm season 3 that Gerald Cooper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Clarkson’s Farm fans have been given a major health update from one of the show’s stars during the latest batch of season 3 episodes.

In part one of the new Amazon Prime series Jeremy Clarkson revealed that Gerald Cooper, who has worked on Diddly Squat Farm for 50 years had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had to undergo an operation. His diagnosis had been kept secret until the new season was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 74-year-old was "terrified" and "desperately upset" with the news and was noticeably missing from part one of the new series, leading to fans growing concerned about his welfare. Thankfully, in Clarkson’s Farm season 3 part two, Cooper has shared a major update on his health following his cancer diagnosis.

What has Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper said?

Viewers will be relieved after Cooper shared an update on his health in episode five of the third season of Clarkson’s Farm. The 74-year-old was "terrified" and "desperately upset" after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and had been noticeably missing from the first half of season 3.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm draws massive queues.

Reported by the Daily Express, the latest episode shows Clarkson delighted to realise that his friend, Cooper, had returned to the farm. He says: “Hang on – no way. He's back - Gerald’s Back! I cannot believe it."

Clarkson then jumps out of the car and makes his way to Cooper, giving him a hug and saying: “Lovely to see you, my man.” Adding: "Because I know obviously you've been poorly, but have you been having chemo?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarkson shares: "I can't even get my head around it!" Whilst Cooper goes into detail about his cancer journey so far, with Clarkson saying: "This is the best description of cancer treatments I've ever heard." Adding: “You've no idea how much we've all missed you. It must be nice to be back.” To which Cooper replied: “It's nice being back to see you - all my friends.”

The diagnosis had came as a shock, with Clarkson breaking the news in an earlier episode this season that Cooper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Cooper has worked on Diddly Squat Farm for 50 years, with his speciality in stone wall building. He is a beloved character of the Clarkson’s Fam series, thanks to his thick accent often leaving the former Top Gear star confused.