The Karate Kid sequel is yet to be officially renewed for Series 6, but as one of Netflix’s most popular shows, Cobra Kai is in a solid position for the future

Owen Morgan as Bert in Cobra Kai, wearing thin glasses and doing a Karate stance (Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Cobra Kai, the Netflix television sequel to the Karate Kid movies, is yet to be renewed for a sixth series.

In the months since the fifth series aired in September, cast and crew have made positive noises, but ultimately there’s been no official commission as of yet either way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 6.

What is Cobra Kai about?

Cobra Kai is a sequel to the Karate Kid films. It follows a grown-up Daniel LaRusso, nearly forty years since his days as the Karate Kid – he’s practically a Karate Adult by this point – and attempts to take a more nuanced approach in how it looks at the heroes and villains from the film.

The official synopsis for Season 5 explained that “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

We don’t have a synopsis for Season 6 yet because, as you know, there’s been no official confirmation either way as to whether or not it’s actually happening.

Would Hilary Swank be in Cobra Kai Season 6?

Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi and Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid (Credit: Colombia Pictures)

Maybe. Hilary Swank, before her Oscar-winning days, appeared in the fourth Karate Kid movie (aptly titled The Next Karate Kid). The movie – generally speaking much maligned and not particularly well-loved – has been referenced across the course of Cobra Kai, with many plot elements from that film becoming relevant again in this sequel series. Many have therefore wondered if Swank will return too.

Swank herself has always been clear that the Cobra Kai producers are yet to actually call her, though she seems at least open to discussions about it.

“I’m not in Cobra Kai, no one’s asked me to be in Cobra Kai. A lot of people ask if I’m going to be on it, it’s like, the No. 1 question I get,” Swank said in an interview around the time of the release of Season 5. “No one’s called me! But it’s so funny, isn’t it, that’s the one thing I get asked the most and no one’s called me?”

Swank is currently starring in the ABC series Alaska Daily, about a big city journalist who moves to a small town and starts investigating local deaths.

Has Cobra Kai Season 6 been officially commissioned?

No, it hasn’t. Equally, it does seem quite likely – Cobra Kai is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and they’re very much in need of those at the moment.

During an interview with Collider to promote his new autobiography, Ralph Macchio said of Season 6 that “there’s no locked guarantees in anything, correct? In life. But there’s a high confidence and discussions, but we don’t have that official word. But I’m feeling good.”

Hayden Schlossberg, one of the show’s producers, made similar comments in an interview with Games Radar. "There’s no official response to [whether or not there will be a Season Six], except we have lots of ideas,” said Schlossberg. “There’s time and places to make official things, we’re not at that place right now."

Since its move from YouTube Red to Netflix, Cobra Kai has been renewed one season at a time (rather than receiving a multi-season pickup at once).

When might Cobra Kai season 6 air?

New seasons of Cobra Kai have aired more-or-less yearly, with the two YouTube series airing in 2018 and 2019, and the Netflix series airing in January 2021, December 2021, and September 2022.