The new documentary which is hosted by Candace Owens will challenge the narrative from Netflix series Making a Murderer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Convicting a Murderer aims to tell the other side of the Steven Avery story.

The new documentary series which is hosted by Candace Owens will challenge the narrative from the hit Netflix series Making a Murderer which framed Avery as innocent. The documentary which was released in December 2015 ignited an interest in true crime and led to campaigns for Avery’s release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owens plans to set “the record straight” on what really happened, with the ten-part true crime show examining what they believe the Netflix series left out and including testimony from some of Avery’s other family members.

So, when is Convicting a Murderer coming out and can you watch it in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Convicting a Murderer coming out?

Convicting a Murderer will be released on Daily Wire on Friday 8 September.

What is it about?

Hosted by Candace Owens, the series will scrutinise the hit Netflix documentary, Making a Murderer, which told the story of Steven Avery, who in 2007 was convicted for the murder of Teresa Halbach. The Netflix series touched on police corruption and highlighted evidence that Avery, along with his nephew Brendan, were wrongly convicted, this new series by Owens plans to tell the other side of the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official synopsis from Daily Wire reads: “Candace sets the record straight on one of the most controversial criminal cases in history. In Making a Murderer, Steven Avery was portrayed as an innocent victim of corrupt law enforcement, but there’s far more to the story.”

Candace Owens hosts the documentary Convicting a Murderer (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Owens revealed that the series will “paint a completely different” version of Avery compared to the hit Netflix documentray.

She said: “The facts we gathered in ‘Convicting a Murderer’ paint a completely different–and, frankly, frightening–picture of Steven Avery than what people saw in ‘Making a Murderer.’ Steven Avery is still actively appealing and is supported by a cult-like movement created by ‘Making a Murderer.’ We saw a similar situation with Adnan Syed from ‘Serial’ who was freed, arguably as a result of the popularity of the series. If Steven Avery were to be freed because of ‘Making a Murderer,’ I would have huge concerns about that.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Daily Wire released a trailer for the upcoming documentary Convicting a Murderer, you can watch it below.

How many episodes are there in Convicting a Murderer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Convicting a Murderer will be made up of 10 episodes which will explore a different side to the Steven Avery case. The episodes will be released over a few weeks, with the first three episodes available on Friday 8 September.

Here is the episode schedule for Convicting a Murderer:

8 September - Episode 1 to 3

14 September - Episode 4

21 September - Episode 5

28 September - Episode 6

5 October - Episode 7

12 October - Episode 8

19 October - Episode 9

28 October - Episode 10

Is Convicting a Murderer on Netflix?

Convicting a Murderer will not be released on Netflix, the US documentary which aims to challenge the narrative of Netflix’s hit series Making a Murderer is hosted by Candace Owens and will instead air on Daily Wire.

Can you watch Convicting a Murderer in the UK?