A Coronation Street star has revealed two popular characters, who recently left the cobbles, will be returning to screens very soon. Claire Sweeney, who recently appeared on the soap as Cassie Plummer, recently left the show.

She joined the show as the estranged daughter of one of Coronation Street’s most loved characters, Evelyn, who is played by Maureen Lipman. She is also the biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs.

Viewers were gutted when the duo made their exit, with Lipman said to be taking a brief break. However, fans were unsure if Cassie would be making a come back but it seems they will both be back on screens sooner than expected.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday (July 12), Claire confirmed she was back filming alongside Maureen. She also revealed fans can expect to see the pair back on the soap as early as August.

She explained: "I’m back on August 16th on screen and I’m back in the thick of filming, working with the wonderful Alan Halsall. He’s so good, and Maureen, and Sally Carman as well, I love it."