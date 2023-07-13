Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC presenter 'sent threatening messages' to second young person
Millions of public sector workers to get between 5% to 7% pay increase
Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC star at centre of allegations
Wife's statement on Huw Edwards allegations in full
Teenage boy charged after teacher stabbed in Tewkesbury school
People smuggler jailed for over 12 years for Essex lorry deaths

Coronation Street: Claire Sweeney reveals two high profile characters will return this summer - here’s when

Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney has revealed two popular characters, who recently left the cobbles, will be returning to screens very soon

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
57 minutes ago

A Coronation Street star has revealed two popular characters, who recently left the cobbles, will be returning to screens very soon. Claire Sweeney, who recently appeared on the soap as Cassie Plummer, recently left the show.

She joined the show as the estranged daughter of one of Coronation Street’s most loved characters, Evelyn, who is played by Maureen Lipman. She is also the biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs.

Viewers were gutted when the duo made their exit, with Lipman said to be taking a brief break. However, fans were unsure if Cassie would be making a come back but it seems they will both be back on screens sooner than expected.

Most Popular

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday (July 12), Claire confirmed she was back filming alongside Maureen. She also revealed fans can expect to see the pair back on the soap as early as August.

She explained: "I’m back on August 16th on screen and I’m back in the thick of filming, working with the wonderful Alan Halsall. He’s so good, and Maureen, and Sally Carman as well, I love it."

Their return may also coincide with Stephanie Davis arriving on the popular ITV soap. In a high profile summer storyline, Davis will portray the role of Courtney Vance, the glamorous wife of Darren, one of Dev Alahan’s new business associates.

Related topics:ITV