Coronation Street confirms Evelyn Plummer’s exit storyline after actress announced she would be leaving
Dame Maureen Lipman, 78, is set to leave Coronation Street this year and the ITV soap has now confirmed her character's exit storyline. The actress has played Evelyn Plummer since 2018 and announced in December she would be stepping back from the soap.
Speaking to The Sun Maureen said: “I’ll be absent for a while, and then coming back. I’m not going to die but then I’ll be in and out of it because I want to have a bit of a life.”
Coronation Street fans recently saw Evelyn become overwhelmed with the admin around her new law course. After feeling tired with her life Evelyn decided to sign up for the course at Manchester University but has struggled with the first semester and found she’s been easily distracted.
This led to Evelyn making a huge life-changing decision. Sitting down with her grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) she explained she would be moving out of number 9. But what does this mean for her grandson and daughter Cassandra Plummer (Claire Sweeney)?
