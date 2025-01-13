Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Maureen Lipman announced in December she would be stepping back as a full-time cast member.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Maureen Lipman, 78, is set to leave Coronation Street this year and the ITV soap has now confirmed her character's exit storyline. The actress has played Evelyn Plummer since 2018 and announced in December she would be stepping back from the soap.

Speaking to The Sun Maureen said: “I’ll be absent for a while, and then coming back. I’m not going to die but then I’ll be in and out of it because I want to have a bit of a life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

Coronation Street fans recently saw Evelyn become overwhelmed with the admin around her new law course. After feeling tired with her life Evelyn decided to sign up for the course at Manchester University but has struggled with the first semester and found she’s been easily distracted.

This led to Evelyn making a huge life-changing decision. Sitting down with her grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) she explained she would be moving out of number 9. But what does this mean for her grandson and daughter Cassandra Plummer (Claire Sweeney)?

Dame Maureen Diane Lipman is an English actress, columnist and comedian. She trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and her stage work has included appearances with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now