Martin Hancock, who reprised the role of Spider Nugent last year is to bow out of the soap once again

Coronation Street star Martin Hancock has left the soap 26 years after his first appearance. Hancock reprised the role of Spider Nugent last year and has been involved in his profile storylines ever since his return.

He returned as an eco-warrior, joining demonstrations with a group but it was only later revealed that he was actually an undercover police officer. He also rekindled his romance with Toyah Battersby, but their relationship has been messy.

Recent scenes showed Spider and Toyah staring down the barrel of a gun as a woman sought revenge for arresting her husband, who subsequently died. The pair survived the ordeal, despite a suggestion that Spider was shot dead.

The events led Spider to the revelation that he wanted to remain a police officer despite recent doubts surrounding his career. He realised that he wanted to stay in current line of work, even if it meant losing Toyah.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 19), Spider will bow out from the soap once more, but the actor is hopeful that one day he could return to the soap and that the door will be left open for him.

Martin said: “I’d like to think that Spider is leaving with unfinished business. “From chatting with people, I think there is some unfinished business but not immediately."

