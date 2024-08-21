Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for Netflix's Love Is Blind UK Reunion which promises to answer all viewer’s “burning questions" - here's how to watch.

Love Is Blind UK is set to return with a highly anticipated reunion episode later this month, promising more drama as participants continue to navigate their intricate relationships, keeping viewers eager for more.

From the love triangle involving Nicole, Benaiah, and Sam to the complex dynamics between Demi, Ollie, Catherine, and Freddie, the drama has been intense. The highly anticipated reunion, set to be released on August 26, just five days after the finale on August 21, will provide further insight into these relationships. Throughout the series, hosts Emma and Matt Willis have guided the couples as they decide whether to tie the knot or part ways before saying 'I do'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix said in its official statement: “In this episode, Emma and Matt will reunite the cast for the first time since their ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’. They’ll look back on their time in the experiment, break down this season’s twists and turns, and be joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions. The countdown to the unmissable event has begun!”

Love Is Blind UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The love triangle between Nicole, Benaiah, and Sam on Love Is Blind UK has been a highlight of the season. Initially, Nicole chose Sam over Benaiah, but their relationship soon encountered difficulties, prompting her to rethink her decision. In a surprising turn, she reached out to Benaiah, expressing regret for her earlier choice and admitting she had made a mistake, seeking to reconcile with him.

How to watch Love is Blind UK Reunion

Love is Blind UK Reunion will be made available on Netflix from August 26.