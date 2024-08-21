Countdown is on for Netflix's Love Is Blind UK Reunion "answering all our burning questions" - how to watch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Love Is Blind UK is set to return with a highly anticipated reunion episode later this month, promising more drama as participants continue to navigate their intricate relationships, keeping viewers eager for more.
From the love triangle involving Nicole, Benaiah, and Sam to the complex dynamics between Demi, Ollie, Catherine, and Freddie, the drama has been intense. The highly anticipated reunion, set to be released on August 26, just five days after the finale on August 21, will provide further insight into these relationships. Throughout the series, hosts Emma and Matt Willis have guided the couples as they decide whether to tie the knot or part ways before saying 'I do'.
Netflix said in its official statement: “In this episode, Emma and Matt will reunite the cast for the first time since their ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’. They’ll look back on their time in the experiment, break down this season’s twists and turns, and be joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions. The countdown to the unmissable event has begun!”
The love triangle between Nicole, Benaiah, and Sam on Love Is Blind UK has been a highlight of the season. Initially, Nicole chose Sam over Benaiah, but their relationship soon encountered difficulties, prompting her to rethink her decision. In a surprising turn, she reached out to Benaiah, expressing regret for her earlier choice and admitting she had made a mistake, seeking to reconcile with him.
How to watch Love is Blind UK Reunion
Love is Blind UK Reunion will be made available on Netflix from August 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.