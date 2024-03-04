Crufts 2024 | When is Crufts 2024 on television and how to watch it on TV and streaming online?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crufts, the internationally renowned dog show held annually in the United Kingdom and watched by a worldwide audience, is upon once again as the NEC Birmingham throws its doors open for the best in breeds to compete for the ultimate prize - this year’s Best in Show.
The dog show is organized by The Kennel Club, the UK's largest organization dedicated to the welfare of dogs, and showcases various dog breeds competing in conformation, obedience, agility, and other events.
The show attracts thousands of dogs and their owners from around the world, making it one of the largest and most prestigious dog events globally, but it’s not been without its controversies previously - in particular, 2015 saw an Irish Settler die while at the event, having been poisoned before the event from what was later to be discovered to be slug pellets prompting outrage from many regarding just how fierce the competition “could” get.
Last year's Best in Show winner was Orca, a four-year-old curly-coated Lagotto Romagnolo, in what was the first-ever win at Crufts for a dog of that breed, but as we prepare to see the wide array of pedigree pooches on display this year, how can you follow all the action at home?
When is Crufts 2024 on TV?
Currently, television coverage of Crufts 2024 will be presented by both Channel 4 and More4 this year, with the following scheduling taking place this week.
March 7 2024
- 3pm - 4pm - Channel 4
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm - More4
- 7:30pm - 9pm - Channel 4
March 8 2024
- 3pm - 4pm - Channel 4
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm - More 4
- 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Channel 4
March 9 2024
- 3:30pm - 6pm - Channel 4
- 7pm - 9:30pm - Channel 4
March 10 2024
- 4pm - 6pm - Channel 4
- 7pm - 9pm - Best in Show live (Channel 4)
Is there a way to follow Crufts 2024 when it’s not screening on television?
Yes - for those impatient and want more dog-related content this week, you can check out Crufst 2024’ Facebook page for show highlights during the event and don't forget you can stream all the action in the main arena on Crufts' YouTube channel.
