Dance Moms, a reality TV series available to watch on Hulu, has shocked viewers by showing a dance routine inspired by the death of JonBenet Ramsay.

TV fans were outraged after watching Ashlan Scheide, 11, perform her routine in the latest episode of Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’. The young dancer’s routine included a shocking moment when she mimicked being strangled.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough the performance was actually inspired by the death of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsay who was found dead in her Colorado home in 1996. In the episode titled Glo Don't Give with Both Hands - Ashlan's mother Lisa told her, 'You're going to be a glitz pageant girl - that's who JonBenet was, but then she got kidnapped and murdered.”

Ashlan appeared to be unnerved by the information about the JonBenet case but she was willing to “do anything for the win”. Ashlan eventually came fourth place in the competition. After seeing the episode, fans of the show took to social media and said they were “disgusted” and “outraged” by the routine.

Dance Moms fans outraged after JonBenet Ramsay inspired dance routine | Hulu

JonBenet Ramsay was an American Beauty pageant queen. At the age of six her father found her body in the basement of their Colorado home, seven hours after she had been reported missing. Her cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation. No one has ever been arrested or charged with her murder and the case is still open and unsolved.

Dance Moms: A New Era is a reality TV series available to watch on Hulu. The series follows mothers taking their daughters to beauty and competitions across America.

